Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule
Lyndon's Chevy Bandy rises to block a shot attempt from Hazen's Jadon Baker during their contest at Alumni Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Wildcats won 57-46. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Boys Hoops

St. J at Champlain Valley, 7

North Country at Enosburg, 7

Littleton at Profile, 6:30

Woodsville at Franklin, 6

Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Profile, 5

Lyndon at Lamoille, 7

Lake Region at Randolph, 7

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 7

Northfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Twinfield, 7

Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30

Groveton at Lisbon, 5

Boys Hockey

U-32 at St. J, 6

Wrestling

Pelham at White Mountains, 6

Women’s Hoops

Johnson at Lyndon, 6

——

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Stowe at Danville, 7:30

Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30

Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30

Richford at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30

Girls Hoops

Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30

North Country at Vergennes, 6:30

Gymnastics

St. J at Milton, 6

Boys Hockey

Hartford at Lyndon, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20

