Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, FEB. 1 Boys HoopsSt. J at Champlain Valley, 7North Country at Enosburg, 7Littleton at Profile, 6:30Woodsville at Franklin, 6Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30Girls HoopsLittleton at Profile, 5Lyndon at Lamoille, 7Lake Region at Randolph, 7Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 7Northfield at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Twinfield, 7Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30Groveton at Lisbon, 5Boys HockeyU-32 at St. J, 6WrestlingPelham at White Mountains, 6

Women's HoopsJohnson at Lyndon, 6——WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2Boys HoopsStowe at Danville, 7:30Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30Richford at Blue Mountain, 7Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30Girls HoopsBerlin at White Mountains, 4:30North Country at Vergennes, 6:30GymnasticsSt. J at Milton, 6Boys HockeyHartford at Lyndon, 6Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20 Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 