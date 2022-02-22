Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule
Top-seeded Lyndon overwhelms No. 16 Woodstock 60-12 in the first round of the Division II tournament at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Semifinal

At Bedford H.S.

No. 1 Gilford 54, No. 5 White Mountains 36

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II First Round

No. 1 Lyndon 60, No. 16 Woodstock 12

No. 5 North Country 46, No. 12 U-32 30

D-IV First Round

No. 4 Danville 44, No. 13 Long Trail 17

No. 5 Hazen 54, No. 12 Arlington 34

BOYS HOOPS

Littleton 71, Moultonborough 48

Pittsburg-Canaan 55, Colebrook 46

Profile 60, Lisbon 29

——

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III First Round

No. 14 Stowe (1-17) at No. 3 Lake Region (11-6), 7

D-IV First Round

No. 14 Twinfield (2-16) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), 7

BOYS HOCKEY

St. J at Hartford, 7

Lyndon at Woodstock, 6:50

GIRLS HOCKEY

Essex at Kingdom Blades, 6

BOYS HOOPS

Littleton at Woodsville, 6

Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7

No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7

No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7

No. 6 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 3 Derryfield (17-2), 7

N.H. ALPINE SKIING

Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30

NORDIC SKIING

Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2

VT. ALPINE SKIING

Teams at Burke (SL), 9:30

BOYS HOOPS

Rice at St. J, 6:30

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

Enosburg at North Country, 6:30

Winooski at Danville, 7

Hazen at Randolph, 7

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

Girls Hockey

Future Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30

