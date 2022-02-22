Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Top-seeded Lyndon overwhelms No. 16 Woodstock 60-12 in the first round of the Division II tournament at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY, FEB. 22N.H. BOYS HOOPSD-III Semifinal At Bedford H.S.No. 1 Gilford 54, No. 5 White Mountains 36VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-II First RoundNo. 1 Lyndon 60, No. 16 Woodstock 12No. 5 North Country 46, No. 12 U-32 30D-IV First RoundNo. 4 Danville 44, No. 13 Long Trail 17No. 5 Hazen 54, No. 12 Arlington 34BOYS HOOPSLittleton 71, Moultonborough 48Pittsburg-Canaan 55, Colebrook 46Profile 60, Lisbon 29——WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-III First RoundNo. 14 Stowe (1-17) at No. 3 Lake Region (11-6), 7D-IV First RoundNo. 14 Twinfield (2-16) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), 7BOYS HOCKEYSt. J at Hartford, 7Lyndon at Woodstock, 6:50GIRLS HOCKEYEssex at Kingdom Blades, 6BOYS HOOPSLittleton at Woodsville, 6Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30——THURSDAY, FEB. 24
N.H. GIRLS HOOPSD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7No. 6 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 3 Derryfield (17-2), 7N.H. ALPINE SKIINGMeet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30NORDIC SKIINGVermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2VT. ALPINE SKIINGTeams at Burke (SL), 9:30BOYS HOOPSRice at St. J, 6:30Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30Enosburg at North Country, 6:30Winooski at Danville, 7Hazen at Randolph, 7Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7Girls HockeyFuture Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30——FRIDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7D-II QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7WRESTLINGVt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30 