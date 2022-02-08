Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 8) And Wednesday Schedule
White Mountains knocks off rival Littleton 35-34 in a girls hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Boys Hoops

St. J at Burlington, 7

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Peoples, 6

BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 7

Lake Region at U-32, 7

North Country at Mt. Abe, 7

Danville at Craftsbury, 6

Northfield at Hazen, 7:30

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 6:30

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 6:30

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Boys Hockey

Brattleboro at St. J, 6

Lyndon at Harwood, 5:30

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at S. Burlington, 5

Boys Hoops

Colchester at St. J, 6:30

Williamstown at Lyndon, 6:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 7

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 7:30

Peoples at Hazen, 7:30

Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 7

North Country at Milton, 7

Profile at Woodsville, 6:30

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30

Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Profile at Woodsville, 5

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5

Newfound at White Mountains, 5

Wrestling

White Mountains at Bow, 6

