Tuesday Local Scores (Feb. 8) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, FEB. 8 Boys HoopsSt. J at Burlington, 7Girls HoopsLyndon at Peoples, 6BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 7Lake Region at U-32, 7North Country at Mt. Abe, 7Danville at Craftsbury, 6Northfield at Hazen, 7:30Men’s HoopsSUNY Canton at Lyndon, 6:30Women’s HoopsLyndon at Thomas, 6:30——WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9Boys HockeyBrattleboro at St. J, 6Lyndon at Harwood, 5:30 More from this section +2 Irwin Earns Historic Biathlon Result For US; Dunklee 63rd In 15K Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Cross Country Skiing In The Mount Washington Valley Monday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Snag 10th Win; Unbeaten Engineers Overpower Bucks Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at S. Burlington, 5Boys HoopsColchester at St. J, 6:30Williamstown at Lyndon, 6:30Lake Region at Thetford, 7Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 7:30Peoples at Hazen, 7:30Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 7North Country at Milton, 7Profile at Woodsville, 6:30Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30Girls HoopsProfile at Woodsville, 5Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5Newfound at White Mountains, 5WrestlingWhite Mountains at Bow, 6 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. 