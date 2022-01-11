Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 11) And Wednesday Schedule
Littleton's Lauren McKee attacks the basket during a game at White Mountains on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

Boys Hoops

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

Gorham at Colebrook, 6:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 6:30

Franklin at Profile, 6

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Lake Region at Harwood, 7

Gorham at Colebrook, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 5

Franklin at Profile, 4:30

Milton at Hazen, ppd. TBD

North Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Lamoille at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Craftsbury (classic), 2

Girls Hockey

S. Burlington at Kingdom Blades, ppd. TBD

Men’s Hoops

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Hoops

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Boys Hockey

St. J at Burlington, ppd. TBD

Brattleboro at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Spaulding at Lyndon, 6:30

North Country at Mt. Abe, 7

Lake Region at U-32, 7

Thetford at Hazen, 7

Girls Hoops

Danville at Twinfield, 7

Wrestling

White Mountains at Kearsarge, canceled

Wrestling

Champlain Valley at St. J, 5

