Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 11) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton's Lauren McKee attacks the basket during a game at White Mountains on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JAN. 11 Boys HoopsDanville at Blue Mountain, 7Gorham at Colebrook, 6:30Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 6:30Franklin at Profile, 6Lin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBDGirls HoopsLake Region at Harwood, 7Gorham at Colebrook, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 5Franklin at Profile, 4:30Milton at Hazen, ppd. TBDNorth Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBDLin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBDLamoille at Lyndon, ppd. TBDNordic SkiingSt. J at Craftsbury (classic), 2Girls Hockey More from this section Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 11) And Wednesday Schedule Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan 8-9) And Monday Schedule Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: I Wish We Could Still Ride Sleds Down The Road S. Burlington at Kingdom Blades, ppd. TBDMen’s HoopsUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBDWomen’s HoopsUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD——WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12Boys HockeySt. J at Burlington, ppd. TBDBrattleboro at Lyndon, ppd. TBDBoys HoopsSpaulding at Lyndon, 6:30North Country at Mt. Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9. You voted: Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Basketball Aiden Hale, Lyndon Hockey Christian Young, Danville Basketball Mike Hampson, Littleton Basketball Cam Davidson, Woodsville Basketball Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9. 