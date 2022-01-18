Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 18) And Wednesday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

Boys Hoops

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30

Oxbow at Danville, 7:30

Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7

North Country at Middlebury, 7

Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Franklin at Littleton, 6:30

Colebrook at Lisbon, 6:30

Moultonborough at Profile, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

White Mountains at Newfound, 6

Franklin at Littleton, 5

Colebrook at Lisbon, 5

Moultonborough at Profile, 5

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Boys Hockey

Woodstock at St. J, 6

Lyndon at U-32, 4:30

Girls Hockey

Lyndon at BCHS, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Lake Region, 7

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Danville at Williamstown, 7

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7

Richford at Hazen, 7

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5

Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30

Wrestling

White Mountains at Newport, 6

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Dussault property, 2:30 (classic)

