Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 18) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

Boys Hoops
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30
Oxbow at Danville, 7:30
Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7
North Country at Middlebury, 7
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30
Franklin at Littleton, 6:30
Colebrook at Lisbon, 6:30
Moultonborough at Profile, 6:30

Girls Hoops
Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Newfound, 6
Franklin at Littleton, 5
Colebrook at Lisbon, 5
Moultonborough at Profile, 5

Men's Hoops
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Boys Hockey
Woodstock at St. J, 6
Lyndon at U-32, 4:30

Girls Hockey
Lyndon at BCHS, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 6:30

Girls Hoops
Danville at Williamstown, 7
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7
Richford at Hazen, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5
Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30

Wrestling
White Mountains at Newport, 6

Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Dussault property, 2:30 (classic) 