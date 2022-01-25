Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 25) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnbury holds off visiting Rutland 34-27 in a Division I battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JAN. 25 Boys HoopsSt. J at Rice, 7Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30Girls HoopsDanville at Blue Mountain, 7Lyndon at Harwood, 7Oxbow at Lake Region, 7North Country at Colchester, 6:30Winooski at Hazen, 7Colebrook at Gorham, 5Littleton at Lisbon, 5WrestlingEssex at St. J, 6Alpine SkiingN.H. teams at Kanc, 2——WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 More from this section The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 17-23 Dunklee, US Women’s Relay Earn Best WC Finish in 28 Years Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 22) And Monday Schedule Boys HockeyLyndon at St. J, 6Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15Boys HoopsLyndon at Montpelier, 7Moultonborough at Woodsville, 6:30Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBDTwinfield at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Thetford, 7Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30Girls HoopsProfile at Lin-Wood, 5Moultonborough at Woodsville, 5WrestlingWhite Mountains at Plymouth, 6Women’s HoopsLyndon at Castleton, 6Nordic SkiingWhite Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hoop White Mountains School Linguistics Weaponry St. Wrestling Boys Hockey Score Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 