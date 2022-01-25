Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 25) And Wednesday Schedule
St. Johnbury holds off visiting Rutland 34-27 in a Division I battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Boys Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Oxbow at Lake Region, 7

North Country at Colchester, 6:30

Winooski at Hazen, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 5

Littleton at Lisbon, 5

Wrestling

Essex at St. J, 6

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Kanc, 2

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at St. J, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Montpelier, 7

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 6:30

Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Twinfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Thetford, 7

Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30

White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Profile at Lin-Wood, 5

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 5

Wrestling

White Mountains at Plymouth, 6

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Castleton, 6

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20

