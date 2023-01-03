Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 3) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J handles visiting Spaulding 54-35 in the Hilltoppers' season-opening girls basketball game at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JAN. 3 Boys BasketballDanville 84, Stowe 39Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain 33Littleton 88, Pittsburg-Canaan 52White Mountains 31, Berlin 25Girls BasketballSt. J 58, Mt. Mansfield 49Lake Region 42, Lyndon 39Littleton 48, Pittsburg-Canaan 27White Mountains 34, Berlin 28Boys HockeyMilton 3, Lyndon 1WrestlingSt. J at CVU, 5:30Nordic SkiingProfile at Nordic Meisters Time Trial at Great Glen, TBAMen's HoopsPlattsburgh State 90, Lyndon 57 ——WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4Boys BasketballHarwood at Lyndon, 6:30Lamoille at Lake Region, 7Gorham at Colebrook, 6:30Lisbon at Profile, 6:30Girls BasketballMissisquoi at North Country, 6:30Winooski at Hazen, 7Danville at Blue Mountain, 7Gorham at Colebrook, 5Lisbon at Profile, 5Unified BasketballPlymouth at White Mountains, 3Boys HockeySt. J at Missisquoi, 7:30Girls HockeyStowe at Kingdom Blades, 6Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Smuggs, 9 