Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 4) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Girls Hoops
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7
Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 5
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 5
Groveton at Gorham, 5
Boys Hoops
Hazen at Peoples, 7
Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 6:30
Groveton at Gorham, 6:30
Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)
Men’s Basketball
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. to Wednesday
——
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
Boys Hockey
St. J at Milton, 7:15
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Profile at Lisbon, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30
North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30
Hazen at Winooski, 7
Profile at Lisbon, 5
Wrestling
CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6
Men’s Basketball
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 3
