Tuesday Local Scores (Jan. 4) And Wednesday Schedule
White Mountains knocks off rival Littleton 35-34 in a girls hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Girls Hoops

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 5

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 5

Groveton at Gorham, 5

Boys Hoops

Hazen at Peoples, 7

Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 6:30

Groveton at Gorham, 6:30

Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. to Wednesday

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Boys Hockey

St. J at Milton, 7:15

Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Profile at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30

North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30

Hazen at Winooski, 7

Profile at Lisbon, 5

Wrestling

CVU at St. J, ppd. to Jan. 12

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 3

