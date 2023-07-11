Tuesday Local Scores (July 11) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury nips Lyndon 2-1 in seven innings in a Little League District 4 11-12-year-old all-star battle at Legion Field on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JULY 11 District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)Mad River vs. Cal West, ppd. to WednesdaySt. Johnsbury vs. Central Vermont, ppd. to WednesdayDistrict 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Cal West 5, Lake Region 0 St. Johnsbury 2, Lyndon 1 (7)——WEDNESDAY, JULY 12District 4 8-10 BaseballSt. Johnsbury vs. Central Vermont, 5:30 (Barre’s Bond Field)Mad River vs. Cal West, 5:30 (Northfield)District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Central Vermont vs. Connecticut Valley North, 5 More from this section St. J/Lyndon Boys Start 3-0 At 13U State Tournament Monday Local Scores (July 10) And Tuesday Schedule +7 PHOTOS: CVN Meets Barre In Little League 11-12 District 4 Tourney Opener Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Religion Theology Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 