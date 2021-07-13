Tuesday Local Scores (July 13) And Upcoming Schedule
Lyndon's Max Royer celebrates after scoring the game-sealing run in the bottom of the fourth on a hit from Linkin Simpson during the Little League 10U District IV tournament finals at Fisher Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lyndon rolled over St. Johnsbury 16-6 to force a winner-take-all game between the clubs on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Fisher Field. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Championship

Lyndon 16, St. J 6 (4)

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

CVN 7, Central 0

——

WEDNESDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Championship

St. J vs. Lyndon, 5:30

——

THURSDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Lyndon vs. St. J, 5:30

——

SATURDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Central Vt. vs. Lyndon-St. J winner, 10

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J vs. Central Vt., noon

——

SUNDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Championship

CVN vs. Central or St. J-Lyndon winner, 10

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Championship

Lyndon vs. St. J-Central Vt. winner, noon

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon

