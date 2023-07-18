Tuesday Local Scores (July 19) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon overpowers Central Vermont 8-1 in a Babe Ruth 15U clash at North Country Union High School on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

BR 15U State Baseball
At North Country Union (Newport)
Championship
Lyndon 5, Central Vermont 1

LL District 4 10-12 Baseball
At Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)
Championship
Connecticut Valley North vs. St. Johnsbury, ppd. to Wednesday

LL District 4 8-10 Baseball
At Bond Field (Barre)
Championship 
Barre Red vs. Connecticut Valley North, ppd. to Wednesday

LL 11-12 State Softball
At Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)
Colchester-Champlain loser vs. Connecticut Valley North, 6

——

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

LL District 4 10-12 Baseball
At Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)
Championship
Connecticut Valley North vs. St. Johnsbury, 6

LL District 4 8-10 Baseball
At Bond Field (Barre)
Championship
Barre Red vs. Connecticut Valley North, 5:30 