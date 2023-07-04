Tuesday Local Scores (July 4) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 4, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Three Corners players look on prior to a Babe Ruth District 3 13-15-year-old all-star baseball tournament game at Lyndon Institute on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. TUESDAY, JULY 4
Golf
Vermont Amateur at Country Club of Barre, 8

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
District 3 13-15-Year-Old Baseball
At Lyndon Center, Lyndon Institute Championship
Lyndon vs. Three Corners, 5:30

District 4 10-12-Year-Old Softball
At Waitsfield
Connecticut Valley North vs. Central Vermont North, 5:45

District 4 8-10-Year-Old Baseball
At Barre
Connecticut Valley North vs. Central Vermont, 5:30 