Tuesday Local Scores (June 7) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TUESDAY, JUNE 7VT. SOFTBALLD-I Semifinal No. 2 South Burlington 6, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 5 (8)D-II SemifinalNo. 1 Lyndon 15, No. 5 Middlebury 5D-III SemifinalNo. 1 Oxbow 10, No. 5 Lake Region 2D-IV SemifinalNo. 6 Richford 14, No. 2 Danville 9VT. BASEBALLD-II SemifinalNo. 2 Lyndon 5, No. 6 Hartford 1D-III SemifinalNo. 1 Hazen 9, No. 4 Thetford 3D-IV SemifinalNo. 1 Blue Mountain 14, No. 4 Rivendell 0VT. BOYS TENNISD-I SemifinalNo. 2 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 3 Middlebury 1VT. GIRLS ULTIMATED-I SemifinalNo. 1 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 5 Champlain Valley 7N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Chase Field, Plymouth StateNo. 1 Woodsville 14, No. 5 Groveton 2——WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8VT. BOYS TENNIS D-I ChampionshipAt Leddy Park, BurlingtonNo. 2 St. Johnsbury (16-0) vs. No. 1 Burlington (16-0), 3——THURSDAY, JUNE 9VT. GIRLS ULTIMATED-I ChampionshipAt Middlebury Union H.S.No. 2 Burlington (13-3) vs. No. 1 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 4:30——FRIDAY, JUNE 10VT. SOFTBALLD-II ChampionshipAt Castleton UniversityNo. 3 Enosburg (15-3) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (18-0), 5——VT. BASEBALL FINALSAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonDates, times TBDNo. 2 Lyndon (15-3) vs. No. 1 Spaulding (17-1), date/time TBDNo. 3 Peoples (14-2) vs. No. 1 Hazen (15-2), date/time TBDNo. 2 White River Valley (14-4) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-0), date/time TBD——SATURDAY, JUNE 11N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Chase Field, Plymouth StateNo. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30TRACK AND FIELDNew England Interscholastic Championships at New Britain, Conn., time TBD 