Tuesday Local Scores (June 7) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Luke Dudas attempts to catch a foul ball at the fence during Lyndon's 5-1 win over Hartford in a Division II semifinal on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Semifinal

No. 2 South Burlington 6, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 5 (8)

D-II Semifinal

No. 1 Lyndon 15, No. 5 Middlebury 5

D-III Semifinal

No. 1 Oxbow 10, No. 5 Lake Region 2

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Richford 14, No. 2 Danville 9

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 2 Lyndon 5, No. 6 Hartford 1

D-III Semifinal

No. 1 Hazen 9, No. 4 Thetford 3

D-IV Semifinal

No. 1 Blue Mountain 14, No. 4 Rivendell 0

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Semifinal

No. 2 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 3 Middlebury 1

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

D-I Semifinal

No. 1 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 5 Champlain Valley 7

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Semifinal

At Chase Field, Plymouth State

No. 1 Woodsville 14, No. 5 Groveton 2

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Championship

At Leddy Park, Burlington

No. 2 St. Johnsbury (16-0) vs. No. 1 Burlington (16-0), 3

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

D-I Championship

At Middlebury Union H.S.

No. 2 Burlington (13-3) vs. No. 1 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 4:30

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Championship

At Castleton University

No. 3 Enosburg (15-3) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (18-0), 5

——

VT. BASEBALL FINALS

At Centennial Field, Burlington

Dates, times TBD

No. 2 Lyndon (15-3) vs. No. 1 Spaulding (17-1), date/time TBD

No. 3 Peoples (14-2) vs. No. 1 Hazen (15-2), date/time TBD

No. 2 White River Valley (14-4) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-0), date/time TBD

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Chase Field, Plymouth State

No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30

TRACK AND FIELD

New England Interscholastic Championships at New Britain, Conn., time TBD

