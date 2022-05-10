Tuesday Local Scores (May 10) And Wednesday Schedule
Undefeated St. J defeats visitng and defending champion Montpelier 15-6 in a girls Ultimate matchup at Cary Field on Tuesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Unified Basketball

North Quarterfinal

No. 3 St. Johnsbury 46, No. 6 Champlain Valley 40 (St. J advances to North semifinal at Milton on Friday)

Baseball

BFA-St. Albans 9, St. J 3

Lyndon 18, Lake Region 2

Hazen 6, North Country 3

Blue Mountain 12, BFA-Fairfax 1

Softball

BFA-St. Albans 12, St. J 0

Blue Mountain 6, BFA-Fairfax 4

Lyndon 22, Lake Region 3

North Country 21, Mt. Mansfield 7

Danville 26, Craftsbury 3

Girls Ultimate

St. J 15, Montpelier 6

Girls Lacrosse

Hartford 17, St. J 4

Boys Tennis

St. J 6, Stowe 1

Girls Tennis

Stowe 6, St. J 1

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Track & Field

White Mountains at Gilford, 4

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Baseball

Gorham at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Pittsburg at Groveton, 3

Groveton at Pittsburg, 5

Softball

Gorham at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Pittsburg at Groveton, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Littleton at Plymouth, 4

Trinity at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Prospect Mtn., 4

Girls Tennis

Harwood at North Country, 3:30

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Littleton at Moultonborough, 4

Track & Field

Dual meet at St. J, time TBD

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Coed Ultimate

Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 5

