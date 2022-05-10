Tuesday Local Scores (May 10) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Undefeated St. J defeats visitng and defending champion Montpelier 15-6 in a girls Ultimate matchup at Cary Field on Tuesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MAY 10 Unified BasketballNorth QuarterfinalNo. 3 St. Johnsbury 46, No. 6 Champlain Valley 40 (St. J advances to North semifinal at Milton on Friday)BaseballBFA-St. Albans 9, St. J 3Lyndon 18, Lake Region 2Hazen 6, North Country 3Blue Mountain 12, BFA-Fairfax 1SoftballBFA-St. Albans 12, St. J 0Blue Mountain 6, BFA-Fairfax 4Lyndon 22, Lake Region 3North Country 21, Mt. Mansfield 7Danville 26, Craftsbury 3Girls UltimateSt. J 15, Montpelier 6Girls LacrosseHartford 17, St. J 4Boys TennisSt. J 6, Stowe 1Girls TennisStowe 6, St. J 1Profile at White Mountains, 4Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Gilford, 4 More from this section St. J To Host Champlain Valley In Unified Hoops Tournament +21 PHOTOS: Littleton Hosts Profile In Girls Tennis The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 2-8 ——WEDNESDAY, MAY 11BaseballGorham at Littleton, 4White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Lisbon at Colebrook, 4Pittsburg at Groveton, 3Groveton at Pittsburg, 5SoftballGorham at Littleton, 4White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Lisbon at Colebrook, 4Pittsburg at Groveton, 4Boys TennisNorth Country at Harwood, 3:30Littleton at Plymouth, 4Trinity at White Mountains, 4Profile at Prospect Mtn., 4Girls TennisHarwood at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Profile, 4Littleton at Moultonborough, 4Track & FieldDual meet at St. J, time TBDBoys LacrosseSt. J at Spaulding, 4:30Coed UltimateChamplain Valley at Lyndon, 5 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 