Tuesday Local Scores (May 11) And Wednesday Schedule
Buy Now

White Mountains handles rival Littleton 10-0 in six innings in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Baseball

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30

North Country at Harwood, 4:30

Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30

Northfield at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Softball

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

North Country at South Burlington, 4:30

Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Littleton at Profile, 4

St. J at Rice, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Rice at St. J, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

CVU at St. J, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Rice, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Baseball

Lin-Wood at White Mountains, 4:30

Groveton at Gorham, 4

Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Softball

White Mountains at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

Harwood at North Country, 4

Track and Field

Mt. Mansfield at St. J (dual meet), 3:30

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.