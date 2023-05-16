Tuesday Local Scores (May 16) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country's Reeve Applegate competes in the 100 hurdles at a track and field meet at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MAY 16 BaseballCVU 10, SJA 3U-32 7, LI 4NCU 11, Lamoille 1Spaulding 9, Lake Region 1Hazen 15, Oxbow 1Blue Mountain 19, Danville 0Gorham 10, Groveton 4SoftballSJA 3, CVU 2LI 16, U-32 4Essex 7, NCU 1Spaulding 11, Lake Region 10Groveton 18, Gorham 0Track & FieldSJA at Colchester, 4Lake Region, Hazen, NCU at LI, 3:30White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4Girls LacrosseSJA 14, Rice 5Boys TennisSJA at CVU, 4:30Littleton at Plymouth, 3White Mountains at Inter-Lakes (DH), 3:30Girls Tennis CVU 6, SJA 1——WEDNESDAY, MAY 17BaseballWhite Mountains at Kearsarge, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Littleton, 4Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Colebrook at Gorham, 4SoftballWhite Mountains at Kearsarge, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Littleton, 4Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Colebrook at Gorham, 4Boys LacrosseMontpelier at SJA, 4:30Harwood at LI, 4:30Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Littleton, 3Gilford at Profile, 4Girls TennisSJA at NCU, 3:30Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4Boys UltimateBurlington at SJA, 4 