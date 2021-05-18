Tuesday Local Scores (May 18) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
Lyndon 14, Randolph 1
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
North Country at Thetford, 4:30
Danville at Peoples, 4:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30
Williamstown at Hazen, 4:30
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Softball
Lyndon 25, Randolph 0
St. Albans 9, North Country 2
St. J 26, Mt. Mansfield 2
Danville at Peoples, 4:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile at Littleton, 3:30
Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Berlin, canceled
Littleton at Profile, 3:30
St. J at Burlington, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Milton, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. at Burlington, 4
——
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Baseball
Lisbon at Groveton, canceled
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Softball
Groveton at Lisbon, 3
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
Boys Tennis
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Track and Field
Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30
NVAC Freshmen and Sophomore Meet at Essex, 3:30
