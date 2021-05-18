Tuesday Local Scores (May 18) And Wednesday Schedule
Buy Now

White Mountains coach Forrest Hicks gestures during a game against Woodsville in Whitefield on Friday, May, 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

Lyndon 14, Randolph 1

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

North Country at Thetford, 4:30

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30

Williamstown at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Softball

Lyndon 25, Randolph 0

St. Albans 9, North Country 2

St. J 26, Mt. Mansfield 2

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Berlin, canceled

Littleton at Profile, 3:30

St. J at Burlington, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Milton, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. at Burlington, 4

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Baseball

Lisbon at Groveton, canceled

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Softball

Groveton at Lisbon, 3

Lin-Wood at Profile, 4

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Track and Field

Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30

NVAC Freshmen and Sophomore Meet at Essex, 3:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.