Tuesday Local Scores (May 25) And Wednesday Schedule
Buy Now

North Country's Hailey Pothier. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Track and Field

N.H. D-III Girls State Championship at Gilford, 4

Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 3:30

Baseball

Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Williamstown at Danville, 4:30

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

Blue Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Softball

North Country 10, Colchester 5

St. J 11, Champlain Valley 2

Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30

Williamstown at Danville, 4:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

Colchester 14, St. J 3

Girls Lacrosse

St. Albans at St. J, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

Colchester at St. J, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4

Boys Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

Girls Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Track and Field

N.H. D-III Boys State Championship at Gilford, 4

Baseball

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

Softball

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4:30

Boys Tennis

Essex at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at Essex, 3:30

Montpelier at North Country, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.