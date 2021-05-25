Tuesday Local Scores (May 25) And Wednesday Schedule

TUESDAY, MAY 25
Track and Field
N.H. D-III Girls State Championship at Gilford, 4
Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 3:30
Baseball
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at Hazen, 4:30
Blue Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Softball
North Country 10, Colchester 5
St. J 11, Champlain Valley 2
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
Colchester 14, St. J 3
Girls Lacrosse
St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
Boys Ultimate
Colchester at St. J, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4
Boys Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
Girls Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
——
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Track and Field
N.H. D-III Boys State Championship at Gilford, 4
Baseball
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Softball
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4:30
Boys Tennis
Essex at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
St. J at Essex, 3:30
Montpelier at North Country, 4
