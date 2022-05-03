Tuesday Local Scores (May 3) And Wednesday Schedule
Lyndon's Brandon Rich leads a fast break during a Unified basketball game with visiting St. Johnsbury at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Javin Leonard)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Baseball

BFA-St. Albans 7, St. J 6 (8)

Lyndon 20, Randolph 0

Danville 14, West Rutland 2

Profile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 3

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Harwood at North Country, 4:30

Montpelier at Hazen, 4:30

Softball

Blue Mountain 13, Craftsbury 0

BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0

Lyndon 20, Randolph 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 15, Profile 12

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30

Boys Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

Rice 6, North Country 1

Profile 6, White Mountains 3

Girls Tennis

South Burlington 6, St. J 1

Rice 6, North Country 1

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J 15, Middlebury 2

Track & Field

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Unified Basketball

St. J at Lyndon, 3:30

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Baseball

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Belmont at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Moultonborough, 4

Gorham at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4

Softball

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Belmont at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Moultonborough, 4

Gorham at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4

Track & Field

St. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to Thursday

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Stowe, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, 5

Boys Tennis

Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4

Boys Ultimate

Rice at St. J, 4

Girls Tennis

Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4

