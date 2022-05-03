Tuesday Local Scores (May 3) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Brandon Rich leads a fast break during a Unified basketball game with visiting St. Johnsbury at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Javin Leonard) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MAY 3 BaseballBFA-St. Albans 7, St. J 6 (8)Lyndon 20, Randolph 0Danville 14, West Rutland 2Profile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 3Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30Harwood at North Country, 4:30Montpelier at Hazen, 4:30SoftballBlue Mountain 13, Craftsbury 0BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0Lyndon 20, Randolph 0Pittsburg-Canaan 15, Profile 12Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30Boys TennisSt. J at South Burlington, 3:30Rice 6, North Country 1Profile 6, White Mountains 3Girls TennisSouth Burlington 6, St. J 1Rice 6, North Country 1White Mountains at Littleton, 4Girls UltimateSt. J 15, Middlebury 2Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Winnisquam, 4 More from this section Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont To Hold Public Hearings On Recommendations For Deer Seasons Tuesday Local Scores (May 3) And Wednesday Schedule Weekend Local Scores (April 30-May 1) And Monday Schedule Unified BasketballSt. J at Lyndon, 3:30——WEDNESDAY, MAY 4BaseballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Belmont at White Mountains, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4SoftballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Belmont at White Mountains, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Pittsburg at Colebrook, 4Track & FieldSt. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to ThursdayBoys LacrosseSt. J at Stowe, 4:30Girls LacrosseSt. J at Hartford, 5Boys TennisProspect Mountain at Littleton, 4Boys UltimateRice at St. J, 4Girls TennisInter-Lakes at Profile, 4 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Pittsburg Sport Linguistics School Agriculture Tennis Littleton White Mountains Canaan Ultimate Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 25-May 1 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-May 1. You voted: Trevor Lussier, Lyndon Baseball Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse Juan Hernandez, Littleton Baseball David Piers, Lake Region Baseball Meles Gouge, Danville Baseball Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 25-May 1 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-May 1. You voted: Isabelle Priest, Lyndon Softball Zoe Crocker, Danville Softball Mary Fowler, St. Johnsbury Tennis Sabine Brueck, North Country Track and Field Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Softball Vote View Results Back Latest News Mike DeWine wins Republican nomination for governor in Ohio primary election. Live updates | Blinken: War worsens problems in Americas Election 2022: Ryan wins Ohio Democratic Senate race AP News Summary at 8:08 p.m. EDT Greg Pence wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District. Andre Carson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District. Live updates | Tim Ryan wins Ohio Democratic Senate primary Portland police shift resources to address rising homicides Ducks shot to death at Southern California park Live updates | New York top prosecutor says she had abortion Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans LEADING OFF: Reds' Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry Leonard Ignelzi, renowned AP photographer, dies at 74 Abundance of goals on opening night of Stanley Cup playoffs Pitt WR Addison, Biletnikoff winner, in transfer portal Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list Heat's Herro overwhelming pick as NBA's Sixth Man of Year N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4 Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list Flyers GM Fletcher wants to find right fit in new coach Alonso helps Mets get to Morton, top Braves 5-4 in DH opener Trainer Asmussen seeks Derby breakthrough with Epicenter Cowboys add Texas Tech kicker Garibay as undrafted rookie Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign Padres, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Wednesday 'Off-kilter' Wild move on from loss to Blues; Spurgeon fined Liverpool survives scare, advances to Champions League final Bears appoint King, Koziol co-directors of player personnel Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs Tannehill: Divisional loss left Titans QB with 'deep scar' Steelers sign S Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men's basketball from UConn Rittich will start Game 1 in goal for Predators against Avs Ex-Patriot Matt Light loses bid for school committee seat AP source: Saints agree with Mathieu on 3-year, $33M deal Djokovic beats Monfils to reach 3rd round at Madrid Open Michigan State hires Adam Nightingale to lead hockey program First Asian American among NFL's 10 new on-field officials Liberty Media CEO on F1 growth: 'We have a lot of demand' Column: Steven Alker cashing in on golf's greatest mulligan Tuesday Local Scores (May 3) And Wednesday Schedule NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams EXPLAINER: Why is Bob Baffert not in the Kentucky Derby? MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis English on the mend, hopes to return at PGA Championship Mo.-based company hired to police drugs in US horse racing Atlantic League 2-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson retires at age 35 De Bruyne seeking career-defining title in Champions League Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle Kaleb McGary FIFA extends investigation of underage sexual abuse in Gabon AP Sportlight This Date in Baseball Andy Murray staying positive, feeling confident again Local Product Kadienne Whitcomb Commits To Hornet Hoops Wells Fargo Championship makes 1-time detour to Washington Speedway Motorsports vows to keep Dover on NASCAR slate Stokes ready to shoulder burden of England captaincy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.