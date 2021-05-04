Tuesday Local Scores (May 4) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Track and Field
Lyndon, St. J, Lake Region, Hazen at North Country, 3:30
Baseball
North Country 8, Lake Region 6
Blue Mountain 13, Williamstown 3
White Mountains 11, Groveton 1
Essex 6, St. J 3
Hazen 4, Peoples 0
Lyndon at Hartford, 7
Softball
St. J 4, Essex 3
Blue Mountain 14, Williamstown 0
Burlington at North Country, 4:30
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, North Country 1
Littleton 6, White Mountains 3
Girls Tennis
St. J at North Country, 4
Berlin at Profile, 4
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Hartford, ppd. to May 13
——
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Baseball
Lisbon at Colebrook, 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Softball
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.