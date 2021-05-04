Tuesday Local Scores (May 4) And Wednesday Schedule

With a snow-capped Mt. Washington in the background, White Mountains junior right-hander Tyler Hicks uncorks a fastball during the Spartans' 10-0 win over rival Littleton in six innings in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Track and Field

Lyndon, St. J, Lake Region, Hazen at North Country, 3:30

Baseball

North Country 8, Lake Region 6

Blue Mountain 13, Williamstown 3

White Mountains 11, Groveton 1

Essex 6, St. J 3

Hazen 4, Peoples 0

Lyndon at Hartford, 7

Softball

St. J 4, Essex 3

Blue Mountain 14, Williamstown 0

Burlington at North Country, 4:30

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J 6, North Country 1

Littleton 6, White Mountains 3

Girls Tennis

St. J at North Country, 4

Berlin at Profile, 4

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, ppd. to May 13

——

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Baseball

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Softball

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

