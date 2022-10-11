Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 11) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten Champlain Valley rolls past host St. Johnsbury 7-1 in a Metro soccer clash at the Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, OCT. 11 Girls GolfVermont Division I Championships at Williston CCTeams: Burr and Burton 193, Champlain Valley 196, Essex 223, South Burlington 230, St. Johnsbury 237Vermont Division II Championships at Williston CCTeams: Rice 190, Northfield 203, Fair Haven 229, Otter Valley 232, Peoples 240Boys GolfN.H. Division IV Team Championship at Mount WashingtonTeams: Woodsville 312, Mascenic 316, Hopkinton 323, Gilford 334, Campbell 337Girls SoccerLittleton 1, Gorham 0Woodsville 2, Profile 1Pittsburg-Canaan 3, Colebrook 2Boys SoccerChamplain Valley 7, St. J 1Spaulding 7, Lyndon 1Harwood 6, Lake Region 0Blue Mountain 2, Craftsbury 0Gorham 5, Littleton 2Profile 2, Woodsville 1Colebrook 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 2Enosburg 7, Danville 1North Country at Randolph, 4Field HockeyMontpelier 4, St. J 1 Lyndon 5, Missisquoi 1Mascoma 4, White Mountains 1Berlin 6, Littleton 0Stowe at North Country, canceledCross CountrySt. J at Lamoille, 4:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Danville at Hazen, 4:30Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Anna Maria, 6——WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12Girls SoccerBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4Randolph at Lyndon, 4Montpelier at North Country, 4Lake Region at Stowe, 4Hazen at Craftsbury, 4Danville at Twinfield, 4Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4Boys SoccerStowe at Hazen, 4Girls VolleyballSt. J at Mid Vermont, 6Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30 More from this section Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Two Friends’ Maine Getaway Vermont H.S. More from this section
Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Two Friends' Maine Getaway
Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 7 Schedule
Monday H.S. Roundup: Sweeney, Rangers Run Past Lyndon; Falcons Stun Comets 