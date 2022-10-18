Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 18) And Wednesday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Danville tops Twinfield, 3-0, in a Vermont Division IV girls soccer game in Danville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAY, OCT. 18N.H. Field HockeyDivision III First Round No. 6 Berlin 2, No. 11 White Mountains 0Girls SoccerSt. J at Burlington, 6Peoples 6, Lyndon 0Spaulding 1, Lake Region 0Hazen at Richford, 4Blue Mountain 4, Danville 2Men’s SoccerJohnson 3, Lyndon 1Women’s SoccerNew England College 3, Lyndon 0——WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19Girls SoccerLisbon at Littleton, 4Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Groveton at Gorham, 4Woodsville at Sunapee, 4Boys Soccer Burlington at St. J, 4North Country at Spaulding, 4Lake Region at Thetford, 4Peoples at Hazen, 4Danville at Winooski, 4BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 4Lisbon at Littleton, 4Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Groveton at Gorham, 4Woodsville at Sunapee, 6Girls VolleyballSt. J at Burlington, 6Lyndon at Montpelier, 5:30Field HockeyU-32 at St. J, 4Montpelier at Lyndon, 4North Country at Harwood, 4Cross CountryWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Elms, 7 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 18) And Wednesday Schedule UPDATED: Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 8 Schedule The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 10-16 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Field Hockey Soccer Burlington St. Montpelier Canaan Pittsburg Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 10-16. You voted: Cora Nadeau, North Country Soccer/Golf Grace Martin, Lyndon Volleyball Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Soccer Emily Kostruba, St. Johnsbury Soccer Lilli Klark, Danville Soccer Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16. You voted: Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury Football Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf RJ Kittredge, Lyndon Football Eli Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Carson Eames, St. Johnsbury XC Vote View Results Back Latest News LA County to pay $32M to settle suit over boy's abuse death LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents Radioactive waste finding raises worries at Missouri school Globe-trotting AP photographer John Gaps III dies, age 63 NC appeals court rules who will hear education voucher suit Man convicted of killing missing California college student US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments NC Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT University of Kansas returning Native American remains Venezuela insider seeks dismissal of criminal charges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks Yankees LF Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale Dodgers' Friedman: No clear-cut answer for playoff flop Zaha completes Palace comeback in 2-1 win over Wolves Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury Ravens signing DeSean Jackson to practice squad, per agent Pac-12 playoff chances get muddled with Utah's win over USC Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs Late Falcao goal halts Atlético's winning streak in Spain NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder Elevated events show a divide among PGA Tour events for '23 Syracuse's Shrader, Clemson's Uiagalelei lead ACC showdown Falcons CB Casey Hayward placed on IR with shoulder injury Forest draws 0-0 at Brighton, off bottom of Premier League Take note: Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus Ohio State, Michigan making Big Ten look like Big Two Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24 France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot Column: LIV Golf showing just how much money can be made Leipzig, Frankfurt, Mainz all ease to German Cup wins UConn women picked to win Big East again Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in '23 Mavericks add Campazzo, former EuroLeague teammate of Doncic Esports video games hold vast betting potential, experts say Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette Union Berlin: U.S. forward Jordan Pefok to miss only 1 game Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close AUTO RACING: Logano's in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol Capitals' Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking Jazz GM Zanik to continue rebuild, signs multiyear deal Toronto's Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary Midseason analysis: Buckeyes, Tide on title game paths Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 18) And Wednesday Schedule Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool Tiziani an agent, a caddie, a player in Champions playoffs Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst Antwerp player suspended for smoking on bench before game Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries Hold your breath: Big 12 games keep coming down to the wire MATCHDAY: Tottenham heads to Man United; Madrid visits Elche Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.