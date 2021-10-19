Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 19) And Wednesday Schedule
St. Johnsbury tops visiting North Country 4-0 in a field hockey game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Girls Soccer

Burlington 3, St. J 1

Spaulding 3, Lake Region 1

Hazen 2, Richford 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 7, Colebrook 0

Peoples 3, Lyndon 1

Boys Soccer

Colebrook 2, Pittsburg-Canaan 1

Boys Volleyball

Champlain 3, Lyndon 1

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at St. J, 6

Boys XC

St. J at Lamoille

Girls XC

St. J at Lamoille, 4

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Boys Soccer

St. J at Burlington, 6:30

Harwood at Lyndon, 4

Winooski at Danville, 4

Thetford at Lake Region, 4

Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 4

Spaulding at North Country, 4

Peoples at Hazen, 4

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 3:30

Woodsville at Franklin, 4

Profile at Groveton, 4

Girls Soccer

Colchester at St. J, 6:30

Profile at Groveton, 4

Girls Volleyball

Burlington at St. J, 6

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30

Field Hockey

Lyndon at Montpelier, 4

Coed XC

Hazen home meet, 4:30

Women’s Soccer

NEC at Lyndon, 3

