Tuesday Local Scores (Oct. 19) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Girls Soccer
Burlington 3, St. J 1
Spaulding 3, Lake Region 1
Hazen 2, Richford 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 7, Colebrook 0
Peoples 3, Lyndon 1
Boys Soccer
Colebrook 2, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Boys Volleyball
Champlain 3, Lyndon 1
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at St. J, 6
Boys XC
St. J at Lamoille
Girls XC
St. J at Lamoille, 4
——
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
Boys Soccer
St. J at Burlington, 6:30
Harwood at Lyndon, 4
Winooski at Danville, 4
Thetford at Lake Region, 4
Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 4
Spaulding at North Country, 4
Peoples at Hazen, 4
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 3:30
Woodsville at Franklin, 4
Profile at Groveton, 4
Girls Soccer
Colchester at St. J, 6:30
Profile at Groveton, 4
Girls Volleyball
Burlington at St. J, 6
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30
Field Hockey
Lyndon at Montpelier, 4
Coed XC
Hazen home meet, 4:30
Women’s Soccer
NEC at Lyndon, 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.