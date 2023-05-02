Tuesday Local Scores/Postponements/Top Performers (April 2) and Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes from Lake Region, Lyndon, Spaulding and Montpelier compete in a high school track and field meet at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MAY 2 BaseballWhite Mountains 7, Inter-Lakes 6BFA-St. Albans at SJA, ppd. TBDLI at Randolph, ppd. TBDNCU at Harwood, ppd. to May 27Thetford at Lake Region, ppd. TBDHazen at Montpelier, ppd. TBDColebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, ppd. TBDSoftballBFA-St. Albans at SJA, ppd. TBDLI at Randolph, ppd. TBDNCU at Mt. Mansfield, ppd. to May 27Thetford at Lake Region, ppd. TBDBlue Mountain at Craftsbury, ppd. to May 15Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, ppd. TBDTrack & FieldNCU at Essex, 3:30White Mountains at Kennett, canceledBoys TennisSJA 7, South Burlington 0White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to May 16Littleton at Profile, ppd. to SaturdayGirls TennisSJA at South Burlington, ppd. TBDWomen’s SoftballFisher at Lyndon, canceledMen’s LacrosseSUNY Canton 16, Lyndon 0——TOP PERFORMERS Noah Covell struck out 10 over five innings and Rob Breault had a go-ahead two-run double as White Mountains pulled off a tightly contested 7-6 win over Inter-Lakes.——WEDNESDAY, MAY 3BaseballWhite Mountains at Gilford, 4Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4Lisbon at Profile, 4Groveton at Colebrook, 4SoftballWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4Lisbon at Profile, 4Groveton at Colebrook, 4Track & FieldSJA at CVU, 3LI at U-32, 3:30Hazen, Lake Region at U-32, 3:30Boys LacrosseStowe at SJA, 4:30Boys TennisNCU at Middlebury, 3:30Littleton at Plymouth, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Girls TennisMiddlebury at NCU, 3:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4Boys UltimateSJA at Rice, 4Unified BasketballLI at Oxbow, 3:30 More from this section Hornet Pitchers Rodriguez, Bigelow Snag NAC Honors +24 Photos: Hilltoppers Host Milton In Lacrosse Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 1) And Tuesday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 