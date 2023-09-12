Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 12) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon players Jasmine Barrett, Rita Martin, Kayley Goodsell and Jenna Royer celebrate a point during the Vikings' match against St. Johnsbury at SJA on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, SEPT. 12 Boys SoccerSt. J 4, North Country 1Lake Region 8, Oxbow 0Christ Covenant 7, Danville 3Blue Mountain at Hazen, ppd. TBDGolfAt Gorham: Gorham 84, White Mountains 70, Littleton 32, Moultonborough 27Woodsville at Newport, 3:30VolleyballLyndon at St. J, 6Women’s VolleyballVTSU-Lyndon at New England College, 6——WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Newfound, 4Littleton at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Girls Soccer North Country at Stowe, 4:30Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30Richford at Danville, 4:30Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4:30Littleton at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Field HockeySt. J at Lyndon, 4North Country at Harwood, 4White Mountains at Mascoma Valley, 4GolfSt. J Boys at Kwiniaska GC, 4Lake Region Home Match, 3:30Lyndon at North Country, 3:30Hazen Home Match, 3:30Cross CountryLyndon, Hazen at St. J, 4Women’s TennisVTSU-Lyndon at Plymouth State, 4Women’s SoccerVTSU-Randolph at VTSU-Lyndon, 4:30 More from this section +2 2023 Vermont High School Football Schedule Bunnell Delivers 400 Yards, 4 TDs As SJA Powers Past Lakers Cady Earns NE Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Award Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports The Bible Linguistics Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 4-10 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10. You voted: Makayla Walker, Woodsville Soccer Willa Kantrowitz, St. Johnsbury XC Madi Savoy, White Mountains Field Hockey Indie Haney, Lake Region Soccer Delaney Whiting, Groveton Soccer Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 4-10 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10. You voted: Gus Yerkes, St. Johnsbury Soccer Hayden Boivin, North Country Football Carter Bunnell. St. Johnsbury Football Coby Youngman, Woodsville Soccer Kolten Dowse, Colebrook Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News AP News Summary at 10:28 p.m. EDT Nicki Minaj debuts new 'Pink Friday 2' song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira performs NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage GOP mayoral primary involving Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot headed for recount Editorial Roundup: Missouri Slave descendants vow to fight on after Georgia county approves larger homes for island enclave Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes Shuttered Michigan nuclear plant moves closer to reopening under power purchase agreement New Mexico governor's suspension of right to public carry ignites protests, lawsuits and debates Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Castro hits two-run home run in seventh and Twins top Rays 3-2 Wednesday's Time Schedule Olson ties team homer mark, Braves beat Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings to move to brink of NL East title 2023 U.S. Soccer Schedule Tyler Stephenson has RBI single in 10th to lift Reds past Tigers, 6-5 Josh Donaldson homers and Freddy Peralta's strong pitching lead Brewers over Marlins 3-1 Rangers overcome Scherzer's early exit to beat Blue Jays 6-3, leapfrog Toronto in wild card Adam Wainwright finally earns his 199th victory, and Cardinals top AL-leading Orioles 5-2 Palacios and Falter lead the Pirates to a 5-1 victory over the Nationals Experienced Las Vegas Aces open WNBA title defense against Chicago Sky Rangers' Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena's abrupt resignation Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA's Thunder through 2050 Matt Olson ties Braves' single-season home run mark with 51 Shohei Ohtani misses 9th straight game for Angels dealing with oblique strain Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl plummet after Aaron Rodgers' injury Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 12) And Wednesday Schedule Yankees beat Red Sox 3-2 in doubleheader opener Cease leads White Sox to 6-2 win in doubleheader opener, sending Royals to 101st loss Cousins, Vikings aim to keep themselves protected vs. daunting Eagles defense Manchester United announces Snapdragon as its new shirt sponsor Argentina beats altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi Aaron Rodgers is sidelined but the Jets will still make at least 3 more appearances in prime time Humbert beats Wawrinka to help France top Switzerland at Davis Cup Finals Italy beats Ukraine in key Euro 2024 qualifier. Spain wins big and Romania fans' chants stop game Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be starting quarterback going forward Deion Sanders rapidly raising profile of No. 18 Colorado on and off the field Tampa Bay places slugging center fielder Jose Siri on injured list with right-hand fracture NHL and NHLPA are now planning to hold a scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2024 Bengals release veteran OT La'el Collins, who is still rehabbing from torn ACL in December. Youth not a detriment for Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham Ryder Cup rest or rust? Most members of the US team will go a month without competition Josh Allen's turnover troubles too much to overcome in Bills season-opening loss Spain routs Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying after judge issues Rubiales order Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident Zach Wilson steps into the huddle again for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers injured Bellingham stars as England beats Scotland 3-1 in international soccer's oldest rivalry Germany beats France 2-1 in a friendly to end its winless run days after removing coach Hansi Flick DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027 NCAA rejects Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon's appeal of season-long suspension for gambling Frattesi scores 2 as Italy beats Ukraine 2-1 to get Euro 2024 qualifying back on track Conference pride is on the line this weekend with Big Ten matched against ACC in 6 games N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2 Torres 2-run single helps Yankees outlast Red Sox 3-2 in doubleheader opener Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season Romania-Kosovo soccer game in Euro 2024 qualifying stopped because of home fans' pro-Serbia chants Florida coach Billy Napier gets another shot at ending rivalry skid vs No. 11 Tennessee Big 12 aims for 3-game sweep of mighty SEC after Longhorns' win at Alabama Judge finds Iowa basketball coach's son guilty of misdemeanor in fatal crash David Stearns agrees to become Mets president of baseball operations, according to reports Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button STJBB State Champions 1:39 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 1:39 Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.