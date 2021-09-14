Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 14) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Boys Soccer
Lyndon 3, Thetford 2
Oxbow 3, Danville 1
Lake Region 6, Lamoille 1
Harwood 2, North Country 0
Littleton 3, White Mountains 0
Woodsville 1, Profile 1
St. J 3, Brattleboro 2, OT
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Profile 2, Woodsville 1, 2OT
Littleton 3, White Mountains 0
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30
Cross Country
St. J Invitational
Boys: U-32 21, St. J 39
Girls: St. J 24, U-32 37
Kingdom Cup at Newport
Boys: Lake Region 19, Lamoille 45, Stowe 62
Girls: Lamoille 27, Lyndon 36, Lake Region 58
Field Hockey
St. J 4, North Country 0
Newfound 1, White Mountains 0
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Enosburg 0
Essex 3, Lyndon 0
Boys Volleyball
BFA-St. Albans 3, LI 1
Coed Golf
Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30
Women’s Volleyball
Plymouth State 3, Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-8)
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon 3, Vt. Tech 0
——
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Boys Soccer
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
White Mountains at Belmont, 4
Girls Soccer
Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30
BMU at Oxbow, 4:30
North Country at Spaulding, 4:30
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Boys Golf
St. J at Rocky Ridge GC, 4
Lyndon at Enosburg, 3:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Enosburg CC, 4
Coed Golf
LI at Enosburg, 3:30
Lake Region at Mtn. View CC, 3:30
Hazen at Northfield, 3:30
White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30
Woodsville at Inter-lakes, 3:30
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Rivier, 7
Women’s Tennis
Plymouth State at Lyndon
