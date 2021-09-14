Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 14) And Wednesday Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury senior Evan Thornton-Sherman prepares with his teammates at the starting line of a home cross-country competition with U-32 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Thornton-Sherman reset his own course record by 29 seconds, winning in 16 minutes, 9 seconds. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Boys Soccer

Lyndon 3, Thetford 2

Oxbow 3, Danville 1

Lake Region 6, Lamoille 1

Harwood 2, North Country 0

Littleton 3, White Mountains 0

Woodsville 1, Profile 1

St. J 3, Brattleboro 2, OT

Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Profile 2, Woodsville 1, 2OT

Littleton 3, White Mountains 0

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:30

Cross Country

St. J Invitational

Boys: U-32 21, St. J 39

Girls: St. J 24, U-32 37

Kingdom Cup at Newport

Boys: Lake Region 19, Lamoille 45, Stowe 62

Girls: Lamoille 27, Lyndon 36, Lake Region 58

Field Hockey

St. J 4, North Country 0

Newfound 1, White Mountains 0

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Enosburg 0

Essex 3, Lyndon 0

Boys Volleyball

BFA-St. Albans 3, LI 1

Coed Golf

Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30

Women’s Volleyball

Plymouth State 3, Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-8)

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon 3, Vt. Tech 0

——

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

Boys Soccer

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Belmont, 4

Girls Soccer

Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30

BMU at Oxbow, 4:30

North Country at Spaulding, 4:30

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Boys Golf

St. J at Rocky Ridge GC, 4

Lyndon at Enosburg, 3:30

Girls Golf

St. J at Enosburg CC, 4

Coed Golf

LI at Enosburg, 3:30

Lake Region at Mtn. View CC, 3:30

Hazen at Northfield, 3:30

White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30

Woodsville at Inter-lakes, 3:30

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, 7

Women’s Tennis

Plymouth State at Lyndon

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.