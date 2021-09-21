Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 21) And Wednesday Schedule
North Country captains Josie Chitambar (18), Tristin Coburn (17) and Cece Marquis await the coin toss prior to a 7-0 win over Lyndon in a girls soccer game in Lyndon Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

Boys Soccer

White Mountains 4, Colebrook 1

Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Groveton 1

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Girls Soccer

Burlington 1, St. J 0

North Country 7, Lyndon 0

Peoples 6, Lake Region 2

Enosburg 6, Hazen 0

Danville at Winooski, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

White Mountains 4, Colebrook 0

Profile 5, Lin-Wood 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 6, Groveton 3

Field Hockey

Winnisquam 5, White Mountains 0

Littleton at Stevens, 4

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at S. Burlington, 4:30

Boys XC

St. J at Stowe, 4

Girls XC

St. J at Stowe, 4

Coed XC

Lyndon, Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Boys Golf

At Country Club of Barre

Peoples 179, Lake Region 189, U-32 189, LI 223

Medalist: Riley Richards, U-32, 33

St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at Lang Farm, 4

Coed Golf

Lake Region at Barre CC, 3:30

White Mountains, Woodsville at Newport, 3:30

Littleton at Sunapee, 3:30

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at NVU-Johnson, 3

——

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Boys Soccer

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30

North Country at Lyndon, 4:30

Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30

Hazen at Thetford, 4:30

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

Field Hockey

Hartford at St. J, 4

LI at Spaulding, 4

North Country at U-32, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Randolph, 6

Lyndon at Rice, 4:30

Girls Golf

NCU at Stowe, 3:30

Coed Golf

Hazen at Lamoille, 3:30

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Vt. Tech, 4:30

