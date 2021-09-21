Tuesday Local Scores (Sept. 21) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Boys Soccer
White Mountains 4, Colebrook 1
Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Groveton 1
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Soccer
Burlington 1, St. J 0
North Country 7, Lyndon 0
Peoples 6, Lake Region 2
Enosburg 6, Hazen 0
Danville at Winooski, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
White Mountains 4, Colebrook 0
Profile 5, Lin-Wood 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 6, Groveton 3
Field Hockey
Winnisquam 5, White Mountains 0
Littleton at Stevens, 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at S. Burlington, 4:30
Boys XC
St. J at Stowe, 4
Girls XC
St. J at Stowe, 4
Coed XC
Lyndon, Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Boys Golf
At Country Club of Barre
Peoples 179, Lake Region 189, U-32 189, LI 223
Medalist: Riley Richards, U-32, 33
St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4
Girls Golf
St. J at Lang Farm, 4
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Barre CC, 3:30
White Mountains, Woodsville at Newport, 3:30
Littleton at Sunapee, 3:30
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at NVU-Johnson, 3
——
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Boys Soccer
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
North Country at Lyndon, 4:30
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30
Hazen at Thetford, 4:30
Littleton at Woodsville, 4
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Woodsville, 4
Field Hockey
Hartford at St. J, 4
LI at Spaulding, 4
North Country at U-32, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Randolph, 6
Lyndon at Rice, 4:30
Girls Golf
NCU at Stowe, 3:30
Coed Golf
Hazen at Lamoille, 3:30
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Vt. Tech, 4:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.