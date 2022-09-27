Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 27) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Danville's Ethan Knights moves the ball upfield during the first half of a boys soccer game against BFA-Fairfax in Danville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 Girls SoccerLake Region 1, Peoples 0Profile 3, Colebrook 0Gorham 4, Lisbon 1Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerBFA-Fairfax 6, Danville 1Profile 4, Colebrook 1Gorham 4, Lisbon 0Richford 8, Blue Mountain 2Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Field HockeyLittleton 2, Franklin 0North Country 4, Milton 0Co-Ed GolfWoodsville at Concord Christian, 3:30Women's TennisJohnson at Lyndon, canceled——TOP PERFORMERSPaige Currier's first half goal was the difference maker as Lake Region defeated Peoples 1-0.Alex Leslie had two goals and an assist in Profile's 4-1 victory over Colebrook.——WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 Girls SoccerColchester at St. J, 4:30Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30Craftsbury at Danville, ppd. to Thursday at 4:30 (school field)Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4Boys SoccerSt. J at CVU, 4:30Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon, 4Montpelier at North Country, 4:30Lake Region at U-32, 4:30Hazen at Randolph, 4:30Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4Field HockeyWinnisquam at White Mountains, 4Boys GolfSt. J, North Country at Williston CC (NVAC), 11Lyndon at Stowe, 3:30Girls GolfSt. J at Cedar Knoll CC, 4Lyndon at Stowe, 3:30Girls VolleyballSouth Burlington at St. J, 6Cross CountrySt. J at Montpelier, 4:30Women's VolleyballLyndon at Castleton, 6 