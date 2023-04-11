Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 11) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Baseball
Woodsville 11, Lin-Wood 1
Softball
Woodsville 28, Lin-Wood 0
Track & Field
At St. J
Boys: St. J 221.5, Northfield, 40, Craftsbury 37.5, Randolph 34
Girls: St. J 192, Northfield 72, Randolph 37, Craftsbury 27, Hazen 16
At Lyndon
Boys: Montpelier 181, Spaulding 66, Lake Region 51, Lyndon 49
Girls: Montpelier 112, Lake Region 111, Lyndon 63, Spaulding 41
At St. Albans
Boys: BFA-St. Albans 109.5, North Country 73, Middlebury 64.5, BFA-Fairfax 42, Missisquoi 32
Girls: North Country 93, BFA-St. Albans 74, Middlebury 69, BFA-Fairfax 42, Missisquoi 35
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Girls Tennis
Plymouth 8, Profile 1
Boys Tennis
St. J 7, Mt. Mansfield 0
White Mountains 5, Littleton 4
Unified Basketball
St. J 46, Mt. Mansfield 42
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover won the 100 meters (14.55) and the 200 (30.28) while teammate Hannah Badertscher finished first in the 100 hurdles (19.79) at a season-opening track and field meet at Lyndon Institute. LI’s Macey Mawhinney won the 400 (1:08).
Lake Region’s Adler Lahar claimed the top spot in boys 400 (57.49) and Lyndon’s Logan Perry won the 110 hurdles (20.79) at a season-opening meet hosted by Lyndon.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman (1,500, 4:17.1; 110 hurdles, 16.0), Gerardo Fernandez (100, 11.4; 800, 2:03.9) and Quinn Murphy (discus, 40.50; javelin, 40.56) all picked up multiple individual victories to help St. Johnsbury to a dominant team victory at home.
Fernanda Bustamante (shot put, 7.07; discus, 18.91) and Brooke White (pole vault, 1.82; triple jump, 10.60) each won two individual events as St. Johnsbury claimed victory in its season-opening home meet.
North Country’s Sabine Brueck led the way with a trio of victories in 400 (1:02.71), high jump (5-2) and triple jump (9.47) to lead the Falcons to a team victory at BFA-St. Albans.
Caden Colburn won the 100 (12.33) and Liam Beatty claimed the 300 hurdles (44.64) as North Country finished second overall at BFA-St. Albans.
Jackson Horne, Jayden Greene (double, RBI) and Ryan Walker (RBI) each had two hits in Woodsville’s 11-1 season-opening win over Lin-Wood.
——
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Baseball
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Groveton at Littleton, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Groveton at Littleton, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Lamoille at St. J, 5
Boys Tennis
Kearsarge at Littleton, 4
Profile at Plymouth, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Plymouth at Profile, 4
Unified Basketball
Oxbow vs. Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Women’s Lacrosse
Lyndon at Castleton, 7
Men’s Tennis
Johnson at Lyndon, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.