Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 18) And Wednesday Schedule

Wyatt Mason, Ethan Lussier (9) and Brody Mosher greet starter Austin Wheeler (12) at the mound prior to the start of Lyndon's regular-season opener against visiting Mt. Anthony at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Baseball
Mt. Anthony 11, Lyndon 1
Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to Wednesday
Danville 22, Williamstown 0
Blue Mountain 12, Oxbow 2
Belmont 4, White Mountains 3
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4
Softball
Mt. Anthony 8, Lyndon 1
Oxbow 18, Blue Mountain 4
Belmont 16, White Mountains 2
Moultonborough 10, Groveton 6
Track & Field
North Country at South Burlington, 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
Colchester 4, St. J 2
Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30
Girls Tennis
Montpelier 6, North Country 1
White Mountains 6, Moultonborough 3
Boys Tennis
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, ppd. to May 2
Profile at Gilford, 4
Unified Basketball
St. J 44, South Burlington 36
Men’s Baseball
Norwich at Lyndon, ppd. to Wednesday
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Kris Fennimore went 2-for-3 with a double, run and four RBIs as Blue Mountain improved to 3-0 with a 12-2 win over Oxbow.
Dusty Loura Bumps went 5-for-5 with a double, walk and five RBIs and Hunter Horne tossed a five-inning two-hitter while striking out seven as Danville picked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion, 22-0 at Williamstown.
North Country’s Sabine Brueck placed first in the 300 hurdles (49.75) and was second in both the 100 hurdles (18.90 seconds) and high jump (1.55m) at an 11-team track and field meet in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.