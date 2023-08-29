Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 29) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, AUG. 29 Boys SoccerWoodsville 9, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile 3, White Mountains 1Littleton 7, Groveton 0Colebrook 6, Lin-Wood 0Moultonborough 9, Lisbon 1Girls SoccerLittleton 4, Groveton 1Woodsville 7, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile 11, White Mountains 0Lin-Wood 4, Colebrook 1Lisbon 5, Moultonborough 2GolfAt Gorham Gorham 86, White Mountains 81, Woodsville 80——TOP PERFORMERSKaden Brantley tallied a goal and an assist to help fuel Profile’s strong second half in a 3-1 win over White Mountains.Coby Youngman racked up a hat trick by halftime and finished with a pair of assists to lead Woodsville past Pittsburg-Canaan 9-1.Kolten Dowse’s hat trick and two assists powered Colebrook to its first win of the season, a 6-0 handling of Lin-Wood.Grady Hadlock and Bode Belyea each scored twice with an assist and Joelvy Perez assisted three times while adding a goal of his own as Littleton blanked Groveton 7-0.Evie Burger exploded for five first-half goals as Profile jumped all over White Mountains for an 11-0 victory.Kate Vasconcelos notched a hat trick and added two assists as Woodsville rolled Pittsburg-Canaan 7-1.Hailey Cavanaugh started her senior year with a bang, burying four goals to lead Lisbon over Moultonborough 5-2.——WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30Field HockeyLittleton at Franklin, 4:15GolfWhite Mountains at Concord Christian, 3:30Woodsville at Littleton, 3:30 More from this section Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Celebrating Our Anniversary At The Eagle Mountain House Upcoming Boys And Girls H.S. 