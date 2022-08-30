Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 30) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville clashes with Littleton in a Division IV girls soccer contest at Norton Pike Field on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, AUG. 30 Girls SoccerLittleton 1, Groveton 0 (OT)Moultonborough 6, Lisbon 1Boys SoccerLittleton 7, Groveton 2Lisbon 4, Moultonborough 0——TOP PERFORMERS Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 30) And Wednesday Schedule Avah Lucas delivered the decisive goal early in the first overtime, knocking in a loose ball from 20 yards out to lift Littleton to a 1-0 victory over Groveton in both teams' season opener.Grady Hadlock scored twice while Joelvy Perez added a goal and a pair of assists as Littleton ran past Groveton 7-0 in the teams' season opener.Brian Cavanaugh netted a hat trick while Shawn Walker added two assists and a goal as Lisbon secured a season-opening road win, 4-0 at Moultonborough.——WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31Girls SoccerPittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4Boys SoccerPittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4Field HockeyFranklin at Littleton, 4 