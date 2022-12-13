Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 13) And Wednesday Schedule

Littleton's Dre Akines reacts after making a bucket during the Crusaders' 67-43 romp over visiting White Mountains in a New Hampshire basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Boys Basketball
Brattleboro 69, St. J 56
Blue Mountain 76, Sharon 19
Woodsville 58, Lisbon 14
Littleton 68, White Mountains 43
North Country at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Girls Basketball
Lake Region 62, Missisquoi 27
Hazen 54, Danville 29
Woodsville 56, Lisbon 12
Littleton 32, White Mountains 31
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ella Horsch came through with 16 points and Littleton hung on for a slim, 32-31 victory over White Mountains.
Paige Royer pumped in 22 points as Woodsville rolled Lisbon 56-12.
Caitlyn Davison delivered 26 points to push Hazen past Danville, 54-29.
Sakoya Sweeney’s 23-point effort helped Lake Region topple Missisquoi 62-27.
Mike Hogan’s 12 points led 12 different Woodsville players in the scorebook during a 58-14 win over Lisbon.
Kayden Hoskins tallied 14 points while Dre Akines and Landon Lord added 12 apiece to guide Littleton past White Mountains 68-43.
——
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Boys Basketball
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30
Girls Basketball
North Country at U-32, 7
Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at St. J, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Woodstock, 6:40
Wrestling
Colchester/Spaulding at St. J, 5:30
LAKE REGION 62, MISSISQUOI 27: In Swanton, Sakoya Sweeney’s 23-point effort helped the Rangers to a big road win.
Madison Bowman added 13 points and Lillian Fauteux finished with 10.
LR held a 42-19 lead at the break and kept Missisquoi scoreless in the third quarter.
“Our defensive intensity tonight was really good and our transition game really benefited from that,” Rangers’ coach Joe Houston said. “The girls did a great job of moving the ball and not going soft on the defensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.