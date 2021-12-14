Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 15) And Wednesday Schedule
Danville topples visiting Hazen 48-42 in a Division IV girls hoops game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Girls Hoops

Danville 48, Hazen 42

Blue Mountain 44, Rivendell 19

White Mountains 36, Berlin 21

Littleton 42, Lin-Wood 13

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5

Boys Hoops

North Country 56, Lyndon 26

Blue Mountain 57, Sharon 42

White Mountains 43, Berlin 27

Littleton 56, Lin-Wood 46

Groveton 75, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Alley had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) as Blue Mountain rolled past Rivendell 44-19.

Lauren McKee had 17 points and Addison Hadlock added 12 to push Littleton to a 42-13 win over Lin-Wood.

Avery Hazelton scored 16 and Brody Labounty added 10 as the White Mountains shut down rival Berlin 43-27.

Evan Dennis collected 18 points and five rebounds in Blue Mountain’s 57-42 win over Sharon.

Cooper Brueck had 20 points as North Country pounced on rival Lyndon 56-26.

Ben Wheelock netted 16 points in Groveton’s 75-33 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.

Ainsley Savage (13) and Morgan Doolan combined for 25 points in White Mountains’ 36-21 victory over rival Berlin.

Kayden Haskins hit five 3s en route to a game-high 17 points to pace Littleton 56-46 win at Lin-Wood.

Rylie Cadieux and Colleen Flinn each tallied 11 points as Danville nipped Hazen 48-42.

——

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Boys Hoops

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen

Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7

Brattleboro at St. J, 6:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 6:30

Profile at Colebrook, 6:30

Girls Hoops

U-32 at North Country, 6:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 5

Profile at Colebrook, 5

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Milton, 7:30

Girls Hockey

CVU at Kingdom Blades, 6

Wrestling

St. J at Spaulding, 7

ConVal, White Mountains at Campbell, 6

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30 (skate)

