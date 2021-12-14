Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 15) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Girls Hoops
Danville 48, Hazen 42
Blue Mountain 44, Rivendell 19
White Mountains 36, Berlin 21
Littleton 42, Lin-Wood 13
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5
Boys Hoops
North Country 56, Lyndon 26
Blue Mountain 57, Sharon 42
White Mountains 43, Berlin 27
Littleton 56, Lin-Wood 46
Groveton 75, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jordan Alley had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) as Blue Mountain rolled past Rivendell 44-19.
Lauren McKee had 17 points and Addison Hadlock added 12 to push Littleton to a 42-13 win over Lin-Wood.
Avery Hazelton scored 16 and Brody Labounty added 10 as the White Mountains shut down rival Berlin 43-27.
Evan Dennis collected 18 points and five rebounds in Blue Mountain’s 57-42 win over Sharon.
Cooper Brueck had 20 points as North Country pounced on rival Lyndon 56-26.
Ben Wheelock netted 16 points in Groveton’s 75-33 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Ainsley Savage (13) and Morgan Doolan combined for 25 points in White Mountains’ 36-21 victory over rival Berlin.
Kayden Haskins hit five 3s en route to a game-high 17 points to pace Littleton 56-46 win at Lin-Wood.
Rylie Cadieux and Colleen Flinn each tallied 11 points as Danville nipped Hazen 48-42.
——
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Boys Hoops
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7
Brattleboro at St. J, 6:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 6:30
Profile at Colebrook, 6:30
Girls Hoops
U-32 at North Country, 6:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 5
Profile at Colebrook, 5
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Milton, 7:30
Girls Hockey
CVU at Kingdom Blades, 6
Wrestling
St. J at Spaulding, 7
ConVal, White Mountains at Campbell, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30 (skate)
