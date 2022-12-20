Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 20) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J captures a 65-60 Metro Division boys basketball win over visiting Essex in the Hilltoppers' home opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, DEC. 20 Boys BasketballSt. J 65, Essex 60Hazen 62, Stowe 27Girls BasketballSt. J 46, Rice 45MMU Tourney: North Country 51, Mt. Mansfield 49Enosburg 43, Danville 29Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury (skate), all dayIndoor TrackAt St. Johnsbury, 4——TOP PERFORMERSCassidy Kittredge led St. Johnsbury with 12 points as the Hilltoppers knocked off defending champion Rice 46-45.Sabine Brueck registered 19 points to help North Country knock off Mount Mansfield 51-49.Kerrick Medose (18 points) and Harry Geng (16) each canned three 3-pointers in St. Johnsbury's 65-60 home-opening win over Essex.Tyler Rivard had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Lincoln Michaud scored 12 points and Xavier Hill tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Hazen rolled Stowe 62-27.——WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 Boys BasketballU-32 at Lyndon, 6:30Lake Region at North Country, 6:30Williamstown at Danville, 7:30Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30Colebrook at Profile, 6:30Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30Girls BasketballVergennes at Hazen, 7Stowe at Blue Mountain, 6Littleton at Woodsville, 5Colebrook at Profile, 5Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5Boys HockeyNorthfield at St. J, 7:30Colchester at Lyndon, 5Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Hartford, 6WrestlingMMU at St. J, 5:30GymnasticsSt. J at Middlebury, 5 