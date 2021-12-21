Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Wednesday Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury defeats visiting Mount Mansfield, 54-18, in a wrestling dual match at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Boys Hoops

St. J 32, Essex 20

Profile 52, Gorham 40

Hazen 49, Stowe 15

Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Feb. 23

Girls Hoops

Gorham 36, Profile 13

Enosburg 41, Danville 31

Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Jan. 19

MMU Holiday Tourney

Essex 68, North Country 51

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Leslie totaled 21 points and Josh Robie tallied 13 of his 16 in the final frame as Profile surged to a 52-40 win at Gorham.

——

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Boys Hockey

Harwood at St. J, 6

Lyndon at Hartford, canceled

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 5:15

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at U-32, 7

North Country at Lake Region, 7

Danville at Williamstown, 7

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBD

Moultonborough at Groveton, 6:30

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Hazen at Vergennes, ppd. to Jan. 17

Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Moultonborough at Groveton, 5

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Montpelier, 2:30 (skate relay)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.