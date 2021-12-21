Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Boys Hoops
St. J 32, Essex 20
Profile 52, Gorham 40
Hazen 49, Stowe 15
Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Feb. 23
Girls Hoops
Gorham 36, Profile 13
Enosburg 41, Danville 31
Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Jan. 19
MMU Holiday Tourney
Essex 68, North Country 51
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA
TOP PERFORMERS
Alex Leslie totaled 21 points and Josh Robie tallied 13 of his 16 in the final frame as Profile surged to a 52-40 win at Gorham.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Boys Hockey
Harwood at St. J, 6
Lyndon at Hartford, canceled
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 5:15
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at U-32, 7
North Country at Lake Region, 7
Danville at Williamstown, 7
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBD
Moultonborough at Groveton, 6:30
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Hazen at Vergennes, ppd. to Jan. 17
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30
Moultonborough at Groveton, 5
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Montpelier, 2:30 (skate relay)
