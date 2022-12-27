Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 27) And Wednesday Schedule

Rex Hauser celebrates with teammates at the final whistle of St. Johnsbury's 50-38 victory over visiting Rutland in a Division I hoops battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Hauser had a game-high 14 points. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Boys Basketball
St. J 50, Rutland 38
Blue Mountain 60, Sharon 31
Profile 103, Nute 44
Littleton 48, Groveton 45
White Mountains 41, Colebrook 37
Girls Basketball
North Country 59, Lyndon 37
Lake Region 52, Lamoille 38
Hazen 66, BFA-Fairfax 25
Peoples 63, Danville 26
Blue Mountain 33, Woodsville 25
Colebrook 50, White Mountains 40
Indoor Track
St. J at Boston Holiday Classic, 3:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Rex Hauser’s 14 points led St. Johnsbury past Rutland 50-38.
Evan Dennis poured in 27 points in Blue Mountain’s 60-31 rout of Sharon.
Josh Robie fired in 52 points while draining 10 3-pointers and Alex Leslie added 32 points in Profile’s 103-44 lopsided win over Nute.
Kayden Hoskins scored 15 and Carmichael Lopez and Landon Lord each had 14 points as the Crusaders sneaked by Groveton 48-45.
Avery Woodburn’s 31-point night led White Mountains past Colebrook 41-37.
Sabine Brueck’s 18 points helped North Country take care of Lyndon 59-37 in a Northeast Kingdom clash.
Sakoya Sweeney notched 17 points as Lake Region clipped Lamoille 52-38.
Caitlyn Davison registered a triple-double with 16 points, 16 rebounds and 12 steals, Tessa Luther also had 16 points to go along with five rebounds and Alexis Christensen recorded nine points and 10 steals in Hazen’s 66-25 blowout win at BFA-Fairfax.
Keegan Tillotson scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter of Blue Mountain’s 33-25 inter-state win over Woodsville.
Emma McKeage scored 15 points, Haley Rossitto added 13, Ariana Lord tallied 10 and Sierra Riff had eight points and eight steals as the Mohawks took down the Spartans 50-40.
