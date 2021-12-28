Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 28) And Wednesday Schedule
North Country coach Sarah Roy looks on prior to a game at Lyndon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

Boys Hoops

Blue Mountain 69, Sharon 26

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 43, North Country 18

Peoples 46, Danville 37

Hazen 41, BFA-Fairfax 23

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Ricky Fennimore (16) and John Dennis combined for 31 points to lead Blue Mountain’s rout of Sharon.

Brooke’lyn Robinson (11 points), Emma Renaudette (9) and Kadienne Whitcomb (8) powered the offense while Isabelle Priest and Whitcomb led a stifling defensive effort in Lyndon’s 43-18 win over North Country.

——

WEDNESDAY DEC. 29

Boys Hoops

Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10

Hazen at Enosburg, 7

Girls Hoops

Boys Hockey

St. J at U-32, 4:30

Lyndon at Spaulding, 5:15

Girls Hockey

Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades, 6

Gymnastics

St. J at Montpelier, 1

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

Wrestling

St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30

