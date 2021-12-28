Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 28) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
Boys Hoops
Blue Mountain 69, Sharon 26
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 43, North Country 18
Peoples 46, Danville 37
Hazen 41, BFA-Fairfax 23
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ricky Fennimore (16) and John Dennis combined for 31 points to lead Blue Mountain’s rout of Sharon.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (11 points), Emma Renaudette (9) and Kadienne Whitcomb (8) powered the offense while Isabelle Priest and Whitcomb led a stifling defensive effort in Lyndon’s 43-18 win over North Country.
——
WEDNESDAY DEC. 29
Boys Hoops
Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30
Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10
Hazen at Enosburg, 7
Girls Hoops
Boys Hockey
St. J at U-32, 4:30
Lyndon at Spaulding, 5:15
Girls Hockey
Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades, 6
Gymnastics
St. J at Montpelier, 1
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J
Wrestling
St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30
