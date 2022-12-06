Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 6) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten, defending champion Woodsville handles host Littleton 66-48 in a Division IV game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, DEC. 6 Boys BasketballColebrook 56, Pittsburg-Canaan 55Littleton 70, Lin-Wood 38Profile 89, Lisbon 18Girls BasketballColebrook 54, Pittsburg-Canaan 24Littleton 59, Lin-Wood 18Profile 44, Lisbon 20 ——TOP PERFORMERSMya Brown pumped in 14 points to pace Profile’s 44-20 win over Lisbon.Haley Rossitto scored 14 while Ariana Lord and Lexi Santamaria both chipped in with a dozen to lead Colebrook past Pittsburg-Canaan, 54-24.Addison Hadlock (16) and Addison Pilgrim combined for 30 points as Littleton beat Lin-Wood, 59-18Josh Robie notched 22 points and Alex Leslie and Cayden Wakeham each scored 12 in Profile’s 89-18 rout of Lisbon.Keenen Hurlbert fired in 28 points to lead Colebrook to a 56-55 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.Kayden Hoskins dropped 20 points while Carmichael Lopez (15) and Grady Hadlock (14) had big games as Littleton cruised past Lin-Wood, 70-38.——WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7No games scheduled More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 6) And Wednesday Schedule Fortin Drops Career-High 41 As Hornets Rally In NAC Opener Adult Pick-Up Hoops Coming To St. J In January Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lin Sport Canaan Lisbon Josh Robie Cayden Wakeham Alex Leslie Littleton Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 11:18 a.m. EST Could trawler cams help save world's dwindling fish stocks? WVa health agency makes 2 administrative appointments FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:14 a.m. EST Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger's killing Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee Community seeks bodycam video in St. Paul police shooting Coast Guard faults pilot in Chesapeake Bay ship grounding Justice Department watchdog finds series of missteps by Bureau of Prisons before mobster Whitey Bulger's beating death Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Emboldened athletes push back on old-school coaching methods AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup Bradley, Froch, Rafael Marquez top boxing Hall of Fame class Emboldened athletes push back on old-school coaching methods Browns sign linebacker Ragland to fill gaping hole Today in Sports History-Ron Hextall, Goalie, scores a goal German soccer facing day of decisions on coach, league CEO Belgium forward Hazard retires from international soccer Paolo's Diary: Magic rookie says he's doing much learning World Cup Viewer's Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023 Young Spain squad and its 'tiki-taka' stumble at World Cup Ronaldo loses Portugal spot to sully World Cup journey Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Switzerland falls again to first World Cup knockout punch The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better? AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Kings visit the Maple Leafs following Arvidsson's 2-goal game St. Louis takes on Winnipeg after Acciari's 2-goal showing Senators aim to keep road win streak going in game against the Stars Red Wings take road win streak into game against the Panthers Predators look to keep win streak going, visit the Lightning Sabres visit the Blue Jackets after Quinn's 2-goal game Tuesday's Sports In Brief San Francisco hosts Minor and Merrimack Stonehill faces Rider following Sims' 22-point game DePaul visits St. John's (NY) after Johnson's 27-point game Michigan State visits Penn State after Wynter's 26-point game Manhattan plays Providence after Nelson's 21-point showing VCU faces Jacksonville, looks for 6th straight home win Camara leads Dayton against Virginia Tech after 20-point game Pavrette and Central Michigan host Robert Morris Sacred Heart Pioneers to square off against the Fairfield Stags on the road Navy visits West Virginia after Inge's 21-point performance Cornell puts road win streak on the line against Miami Iowa LB Campbell honored as college football's top scholar Hawkins leads No. 5 UConn against Florida after 26-point showing Fresno State hosts CSU Northridge following Moore's 22-point game CSU Fullerton faces USC on 3-game skid New Mexico State visits Santa Clara after Odunewu's 23-point game Potter and Jacksonville State host Utah No. 14 Indiana hosts Nebraska after Walker's 22-point game UNLV Rebels take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Montana State hosts St. Thomas following Miller's 24-point game Burton and Pittsburgh host Vanderbilt Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.