Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 8) And Wednesday Schedule
Kyah Knight takes the floor for Profile in a 35-27 loss to Lisbon in a Division IV girls hoops game in Bethlehem, N.H., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

Girls Hoops

Littleton 46, Moultonborough 22

Pittsburg-Canaan 47, Colebrook 38

TOP PERFORMERS

Eighth-grader Ella Horsch tallied 18 points and Lauren McKee added 13 as Littleton topped Moultonborough 46-22.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

Wrestling

Campbell at White Mountains, 6

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Norwich, 6:30

