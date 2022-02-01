Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule
Lyndon's Chevy Bandy rises to block a shot attempt from Hazen's Jadon Baker during their contest at Alumni Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Wildcats won 57-46. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Boys Hoops

Champlain Valley 49, St. J 48

North Country 62, Enosburg 37

Littleton 61, Profile 55

Woodsville 55, Franklin 28

Groveton 62, Lisbon 38

Girls Hoops

Littleton 37, Profile 21

Lake Region 50, Randolph 22

Williamstown 51, Blue Mountain 31

Danville 28, Northfield 24

Hazen 54, Twinfield 30

Woodsville 60, Franklin 19

Groveton 49, Lisbon 36

Lyndon at Lamoille, canceled

Boys Hockey

U-32 5, St. J 4

Wrestling

Pelham at White Mountains, 6

Women’s Hoops

Johnson at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Lauren McKee hit three 3s and finished with 15 points to help Littleton to a 37-21 win over Profile and push its win streak to eight.

Mike Hampson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Jeff Santo added 15 points and eight rebounds; Dre Akins netted 13 points and Kayden Hoskins added 10 points and nine rebounds as Littleton rallied past Profile 61-55 for its sixth straight win. Josh Robie buried seven triples and had a game-high 26 points in the loss.

Woodsville’s Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 18 points and Elijah Flocke added 13 as New Hampshire’s lone undefeated team upped its record to 10-0 with a 55-28 rout of Franklin.

Kaden Cloutier had 20 points as Groveton’s snapped a four-game skid with a 62-38 win over Lisbon.

Colleen Flinn had a game-high 14 points as Danville rallied in the fourth to grab its seventh straight win, 28-24 over Northfield.

Maddie Roy had 15 points and Mackenzie Kingsbury added 14 as Woodsville rolled Franklin 60-19 for its eighth win in nine games.

Alyssa Butler netted a team-high 12 points as Lake Region cruised past Randolph 50-22 to win for the fifth time in its last six games.

Marissa Kenison scored a season-high 26 points to power Groveton to a 46-36 victory over Lisbon.

Cooper Brueck pumped in 21 points and Cayde Micknak added 18 to fuel unbeaten North Country’s 62-37 victory over Enosburg.

——

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Stowe at Danville, 7:30

Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30

Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30

Richford at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30

Girls Hoops

Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30

North Country at Vergennes, 6:30

Gymnastics

St. J at Milton, 6

Boys Hockey

Hartford at Lyndon, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 7:30

