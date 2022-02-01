Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Boys Hoops
Champlain Valley 49, St. J 48
North Country 62, Enosburg 37
Littleton 61, Profile 55
Woodsville 55, Franklin 28
Groveton 62, Lisbon 38
Girls Hoops
Littleton 37, Profile 21
Lake Region 50, Randolph 22
Williamstown 51, Blue Mountain 31
Danville 28, Northfield 24
Hazen 54, Twinfield 30
Woodsville 60, Franklin 19
Groveton 49, Lisbon 36
Lyndon at Lamoille, canceled
Boys Hockey
U-32 5, St. J 4
Wrestling
Pelham at White Mountains, 6
Women’s Hoops
Johnson at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
TOP PERFORMERS
Lauren McKee hit three 3s and finished with 15 points to help Littleton to a 37-21 win over Profile and push its win streak to eight.
Mike Hampson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Jeff Santo added 15 points and eight rebounds; Dre Akins netted 13 points and Kayden Hoskins added 10 points and nine rebounds as Littleton rallied past Profile 61-55 for its sixth straight win. Josh Robie buried seven triples and had a game-high 26 points in the loss.
Woodsville’s Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 18 points and Elijah Flocke added 13 as New Hampshire’s lone undefeated team upped its record to 10-0 with a 55-28 rout of Franklin.
Kaden Cloutier had 20 points as Groveton’s snapped a four-game skid with a 62-38 win over Lisbon.
Colleen Flinn had a game-high 14 points as Danville rallied in the fourth to grab its seventh straight win, 28-24 over Northfield.
Maddie Roy had 15 points and Mackenzie Kingsbury added 14 as Woodsville rolled Franklin 60-19 for its eighth win in nine games.
Alyssa Butler netted a team-high 12 points as Lake Region cruised past Randolph 50-22 to win for the fifth time in its last six games.
Marissa Kenison scored a season-high 26 points to power Groveton to a 46-36 victory over Lisbon.
Cooper Brueck pumped in 21 points and Cayde Micknak added 18 to fuel unbeaten North Country’s 62-37 victory over Enosburg.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
Boys Hoops
Stowe at Danville, 7:30
Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30
Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30
Richford at Blue Mountain, 7
Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30
Girls Hoops
Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30
North Country at Vergennes, 6:30
Gymnastics
St. J at Milton, 6
Boys Hockey
Hartford at Lyndon, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 5:30
Women’s Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 7:30
