Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 14) And Wednesday Schedule

TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Boys Basketball
Littleton 65, Groveton 35
Woodsville 61, Colebrook 51
Girls Basketball
St. J 47, Rice 35
Missisquoi 52, Lyndon 44
North Country 57, Middlebury 38
Lake Region 52, Thetford 43
Hazen 60, Milton 31
Richford 62, Danville 42
Blue Mountain 50, Stowe 24
Colebrook 44, Woodsville 25
Littleton 46, Groveton 37
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Division III Boys State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10
N.H. Division IV Girls State Meet at Crotched Mountain, 10
Nordic Skiing
Profile at Ski Hearth Farm, TBA
Women’s Hoops
Johnson 92, Lyndon 86
Men’s Hoops
Johnson 89, Lyndon 82
TOP PERFORMERS
Makenna Price swept the giant slalom and slalom at Crotched Mountain to power Profile to its sixth straight N.H. Division IV girls alpine skiing title.
Hayden Wilkins scored 11 of her 13 points in the opening 16 minutes while Cassidy Kittredge scored nine points and Kaylee Weaver added eight as St. J powered past Rice 47-35.
Carmichael Lopez netted a game-high 22 points and hauled in 15 rebounds as Littleton rolled past Groveton 65-35 to secure the top seed in the upcoming Division IV tournament.
Cora Nadeau pumped in 20 points, Sabine Brueck was right behind her with 19 and North Country celebrated senior night with a 57-38 victory over Middlebury.
Lauryn Corrigan and Addison Hadlock each scored a baker’s dozen and Addison Pilgrim tossed in 10 to help Littleton hand Groveton just their second loss of the season, 46-37.
Ariana Lord put up 15 points and seven rebounds and Haley Rossitto tallied 12 points and six steals as Colebrook took care of business, 44-25, against Woodsville.
Connor Houston nearly doubled his season-high with a 19-point effort, Landon Kingsbury added 17 more and Woodsville used a strong start to pick off Colebrook 61-51.
Caitlyn Davison caught fire once again, pouring in 31 points to lead Hazen past Milton 60-31, the Wildcats’ 18th straight victory.
Sakoya Sweeney poured in a season-high 30 points on senior night as Lake Region bested Thetford 52-43.
Lauren Joy netted a game-high 13 points, 11 in the first half, and Jordan Alley secured 15 rebounds as Blue Mountain buckled Stowe 50-24.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Boys Basketball
Thetford at Lyndon, 6:30
Lake Region at Peoples, 7
Lamoille at Hazen, 7:30
Twinfield at Danville, 7:30
Winooski at Blue Mountain, 7
Girls Basketball
St. J at Essex, 6:30
Winooski at Blue Mountain, 5:30
Boys Hockey
St. J at Northfield, 8:15
Lyndon at Woodstock, 6:40
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at U-32, 4:15
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Smuggs
Snowboarding
Lake Region at Stowe Mountain, 10
