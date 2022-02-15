Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 15) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
N.H. Boys Hoops
D-III First Round
No. 5 White Mountains 41, No. 12 Conant 36
N.H. Alpine Skiing
Boys Division IV State Championships
At Cannon Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Profile 785; 2. Sunapee 715; 3. Littleton 679.5; 4. Derryfield 679; 5. Lin-Wood 683; 6. Gorham 599; 7. Woodsville 552.5; 8. Trinity 548; 9. White Mountains 536; 10. Moultonborough 524.
TEAM GS
1. Profile 391; 2. Sunapee 370; 3. Lin-Wood 348; 4. Littleton 334.5; 5. Derryfield 333; 6. White Mountains 301; 7. Gorham 295; 8. Woodsville 281.5; 9. Trinity 264; 10. Moultonborough 257.
INDIVIDUAL GS
Two Runs
1. Dino Boissennault, Profile 1:18.24; 2. Jack Price, Profile 1:19.78; 3. John Roth, Sunapee 1:20.00; 4. Adam Bell, Profile; 5. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 6. Coen Mullins, Profile; 7. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 8. Rupert Dalton, Sunapee; 9. Jack Schroeder, Derryfield; 10. Thomas Fortner, Littleton.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Profile 394; 2. Derryfield 346; T3. Littleton 345; T3. Sunapee 345; 5. Lin-Wood 335; 6. Gorham 304; 7. Trinity 284; 8. Woodsville 271; 9. Moultonborough 267; 10. White Mountains 235.
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
Two Runs
1. Troy Boissennault, Profile 1:18.24; 2. Dino Boissennault, Profile 1:19.78; 3. Jack Price, Profile 1:21.39; 4. Coen Mullins, Profile 1:23.11; 5. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield 1:23.48; 6. Adam Bell, Profile; 7. John Roth, Sunapee; 8. Andrew Wilson, Lin-Wood; 9. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 10. Jack Schroeder, Derryfield
Vt. Alpine Skiing
NVAC Giant Slalom Championships at Middlebury
Two-Day Totals
Boys: 1. Champlain Valley 49; 2. Mt. Mansfield 84; 3. South Burlington 133; 4. St. J 140. Girls: 1. Champlain Valley 96; 2. Rice 100; 3. Lyndon 108; 4. Mt. Mansfield 124; 5. Stowe 173; 6. St. J 199.
Individual Slalom
Girls Top 5: 1. Ella Lisle, CV 1:18.36; 2. Clara Bertran, LI 1:20.95; 3. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:21.12; 4. Louise Filkorn, MMU 1:21.81; 5. Iga Stepniak, LI 1:22.47. Local: 8. Keating Maurer, SJ 1:26.48; 11. Briann Allegra, LI 1:29.88; 27. Genevieve Hatch, SJ 1:45.28; 29: Ruby Rolfe, SJ 1:50.71;. 34. Madigan Maurer, SJ 1:56.01.
Boys Top 5: 1. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU 1:11.31; 2. Ari Diamond, CVU 1:12.74; 3. Rex Jewell, SB 1:12.84; 4. Justin Shafritz, SB 1:13.05; 5. Eben Gifford, MMU 1:13.82. Local: 13. Cameron Clark, SJ 1:18.68; 14. David Kantor, SJ 1:19.14; 16. Forster Goodrich, SJ 1:19.98; 17. Edwin Stephenson, SJ 1:20.32; 21. Zachary Alamuddin, SJ 1:24.95; 35. Carlos Cami, LI 1:34.44.
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 53, Missisquoi 37
Blue Mountain 56, Stowe 28
North Country 41, Middlebury 38
Rice 37, St. J 27
Woodsville 45, Colebrook 39
Lake Region 42, Thetford 25
Hazen 39, Milton 23
Lisbon 62, Franklin 27
Danville at Richford, canceled
Boys Hoops
Woodsville 77, Colebrook 31
Boys Hockey
Brattleboro 6, St. J 1
Men’s Hoops
NAC Tournament First Round
Lyndon 69, Maine Maritime 63
Women’s Hoops
NAC Tournament First Round
Lyndon 73, UMaine-Farmington 61
TOP PERFORMERS
Avery Hazelton scored 20 and Tyler Hicks finished with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, no turnovers and guarded Conant’s best player as White Mountains won 41-36 to advance to the Division III quarterfinals.
Dino Boissennault won giant slalom and was second in slalom; twin brother Troy Boissennault triumphed in slalom; Jack Price blazed earned second in GS and third in slalom; Adam Bell was fourth in GS and sixth in slalom; and Coen Mullins was fourth in slalom and sixth in GS as Profile rolled to the Division IV alpine ski crown at Cannon Mountain.
Kaitlyn Clark (22) and Sara Brown (18) scored big and Kendal Clark finished with eight points and eight boards as Lisbon topped Franklin 62-27, its fourth straight win.
Sakoya Sweeney netted 13 points as Lake Region, winners of seven straight, ran past Thetford 42-29.
Sabine Brueck had 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter, as streaking North Country edged Middlebury 41-38.
Jordan Alley (14), Felicity Sulham (12), Keegan Tillotson (10) and Kyra Nelson (10) hit double-figures scoring as Blue Mountain won its fifth straight, 56-28 against Stowe.
Eliza Wagstaff had 12 points as Woodsville picked off Colebrook 45-39 to finish the regular season with its ninth straight victory.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (14) and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 27 points as the Lyndon captured its sixth straight victory, a 53-37 rout of Missisquoi.
Lyndon’s Clara Bertran was second in slalom at the NVAC alpine skiing championships at Middlebury.
Cam Tenney-Burt netted 17 points while Landon Kingsbury and Elijah Flocke added 14 apiece as unbeaten, defending champion Woodsville earned win N0. 15, 77-31 over Colebrook.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
N.H. Girls Hoops
D-III First Round
No. 12 White Mountains (8-10) at No. 5 Kearsarge (13-4), 7
Boys Hoops
Peoples at Lake Region, 7
Lyndon at Thetford, 7
Danville at Twinfield, 7
Hazen at Lamoille, 7
Blue Mountain at Winooski, 7
Groveton at Profile, 6:30
Franklin at Lisbon, 6
Girls Hoops
Groveton at Profile, 5
Franklin at Lisbon, 4:30
Boys Hockey
Milton at Lyndon, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at BFA-St. Albans, 7
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Harwood, time TBD
