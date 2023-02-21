Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 21) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 8 Lyndon 70, No. 9 Enosburg 51
No. 5 Lake Region 46, No. 12 Milton 17
D-IV First Round
No. 8 Danville 60, No. 9 Proctor 29
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV First Round
No. 1 Groveton 50, No. 16 Profile 25
No. 4 Littleton 43, No. 13 Gorham 24
No. 2 Colebrook 61, No. 15 Franklin 35
No. 14 Woodsville 39, No. 3 Epping 26
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 71, U-32 57
NORDIC SKIING
Profile at Great Glen, TBA
TOP PERFORMERS
Brooke’lyn Robinson (six 3s) finished with 28 points, Delaney Raymond (four 3s) added 17, Ary Parker had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double and Molly Renaudette recorded 12 rebounds as No. 8 Lyndon erased No. 9 Enosburg 70-51 in the first round of the Division II basketball tournament.
Eliza Wagstaff pumped in a game-high 19 points while Makayla Walker (nine) and Paige Royer combined for 16 as No. 14 Woodsville picked off No. 3 Epping 39-26 in the first round of the D-IV hoops tournament.
Aspen Clermont delivered a season-high 20 points and Delaney Whiting scored 14 of her own as top-seeded Groveton doubled up No. 16 Profile 50-25 to advance to the D-IV quarterfinals.
Emma McKeage drained five three-pointers en route to a season-high 25 points, Haley Rossitto netted 17 points and four steals and No. 2 Colebrook took care of business, 61-35 over No. 15 Franklin to move on to the D-IV quarterfinals.
JuJu Bromley led a balanced Crusader scoring attack with 11 points while Addison Hadlock chipped in with nine points and Lauryn Corrigan had eight as No. 4 Littleton handled No. 13 Gorham 43-24 in the opening round of the D-IV tournament.
Sakoya Sweeney dropped in 24 points to lead No. 5 Lake Region’s 46-17 rout of No. 12 Milton in the first round of the D-II tourney.
Laci Potter (22 points) and Lauren Joncas combined for 43 points during No. 8 Danville’s 60-29 blowout of No. 9 Proctor in the opening round of the D-IV playoffs.
Austin Wheeler caught fire for 35 points — the second time he has done so this season — as Lyndon earned a 71-57 win over U-32.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 17 U-32 (4-17) at No. 1 North Country (20-0), 7
D-III First Round
No. 15 Winooski (2-17) at No. 2 Hazen (18-1), 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Country at Enosburg, 7
BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Stowe, 7
Rutland at Lyndon, 6
GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades at Rice, 5:35
ALPINE SKIING
N.H. Meet of Champions at Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain, 9:30
Lyndon at Jay Peak, 9:30
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 7
No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
St. J at Rice, 6:30
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7
NORDIC SKIING
Vt. State Classic Championship at Craftsbury, All day
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mt. Mansfield (11-10) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 Lyndon (12-9) vs. U-32-North Country winner, 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 8 Danville (10-11) at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (13-6) at No. 1 Groveton (17-2), 7
No. 5 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 7
No. 7 Sunapee (13-6) at No. 2 Colebrook (16-3), 7
No. 14 Woodsville (10-9) at No. 6 Moultonborough (14-5), 7
Wrestling
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, all day
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 Oxbow (12-9) vs. Winooski-Hazen winner, 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 10 Mount St. Joseph-No. 7 Williamstown winner at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
Wrestling
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, all day
