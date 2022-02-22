Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule

TUESDAY, FEB. 22
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Semifinal
At Bedford H.S.
No. 1 Gilford 54, No. 5 White Mountains 36
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II First Round
No. 1 Lyndon 60, No. 16 Woodstock 12
No. 5 North Country 46, No. 12 U-32 30
D-IV First Round
No. 4 Danville 44, No. 13 Long Trail 17
No. 5 Hazen 54, No. 12 Arlington 34
BOYS HOOPS
Littleton 71, Moultonborough 48
Pittsburg-Canaan 55, Colebrook 46
Profile 60, Lisbon 29
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Kadienne Whitcomb buried six triples and scored 23 points on her 18th birthday, Brooke’lyn Robinson added 13 points and Emma Renaudette played big in the post as top-seeded Lyndon opened the Division II tournament with a 60-12 rout of No. 16 Woodstock.
Cora Nadeau had 17 points and Sabine Brueck added 10 as defending champion and fifth-seeded North Country opened its Division II title defense with 46-30 triumph over No. 12 U-32.
Zoe Crocker (11) and Rylie Cadieux combined for 21 points as Danville began its Division IV playoff journey with a first-round rout of Long Trail (44-17) and its 13th straight win.
Josh Robie canned five triples and finished with 21 points as Profile topped Lisbon 60-29 to end the regular season with a 10-8 record — its first season over .500 in four years.
Mike Hampson had 19 points and Jeff Santo added 13 as Littleton routed Moultonborough 71-48 to finish the regular season at 15-3.
——
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III First Round
No. 14 Stowe (1-17) at No. 3 Lake Region (11-6), 7
D-IV First Round
No. 14 Twinfield (2-16) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (15-4), 7
BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Hartford, 7
Lyndon at Woodstock, 6:50
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex at Kingdom Blades, 6
BOYS HOOPS
Littleton at Woodsville, 6
Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7
No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7
No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7
No. 6 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 3 Derryfield (17-2), 7
N.H. ALPINE SKIING
Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2
VT. ALPINE SKIING
Teams at Burke (SL), 9:30
BOYS HOOPS
Rice at St. J, 6:30
Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30
Enosburg at North Country, 6:30
Winooski at Danville, 7
Hazen at Randolph, 7
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
Girls Hockey
Future Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30
