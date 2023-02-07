Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 7) And Wednesday Schedule

St. J handles Burlington 49-27 in a Division I Metro girls basketball game at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The Hilltoppers celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Boys Basketball
White Mountains 43, Berlin 27
Girls Basketball
St. J 64, Essex 49
Peoples 49, Lyndon 42
North Country 70, Mt. Abraham 38
Lake Region 48, U-32 34
Hazen 60, Northfield 20
Danville 47, Mid-Vermont 33
Blue Mountain 40, BFA-Fairfax 19
White Mountains 35, Berlin 31
Nordic Skiing
Profile at Great Glen, 3
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Hayden Wilkins supplied a season-high 23 points and Emma Greenan turned in a career-high 14 points as St. J powered past visiting Essex 64-49.
Laci Potter poured in 24 points, 15 in the first half, while Kendall Hale (eight) and Sadie Young combined for 15 points as and Danville won its fourth straight, 47-33 over Mid-Vermont.
Sabine Brueck notched 22 points, Cora Nadeau supplied 15 points and Aaliyah Wilburn (11) and Maya Auger teamed up for 21 more as North Country rattled off another lop-sided win, 70-38 over Mt. Abraham.
Sakoya Sweeney matched her season-high with 26 points and Lake Region topped U-32 48-34.
Caitlyn Davison registered a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double and Alexis Christensen dropped in a season-high 21 points as well to pace Hazen past Northfield 60-20.
Kyra Nelson tallied 15 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Alley (eight steals, five rebounds) and Felicity Sulham (eight rebounds) each scored eight points to guide Blue Mountain to a 40-19 win against BFA-Fairfax.
Ava Simpson tied her season-high of 15 points as White Mountains pulled off a 35-31 victory in Berlin.
Aiden Whipple tossed in a dozen points and Avery Woodburn (10) and Trevor Armstrong combined for 19 in White Mountains’ 43-27 handling of Berlin.
