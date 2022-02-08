Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 8) And Wednesday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Boys Hoops
St. J 42, Burlington 31
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 49, Peoples 24
Blue Mountain 57, BFA-Fairfax 27
Lake Region 35, U-32 27
North Country 39, Mt. Abe 32
Danville 38, Craftsbury 22
Hazen 45, Northfield 29
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Canton 89, Lyndon 66
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon 73, Thomas 67
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Fritz Hauser popped in 15 points as St. J went to 9-1 with a 42-31 road win at Burlington.
Colleen Flinn (10) and Rylie Cadieux combined for 18 points as Danville toppled Craftsbury 38-21 for its ninth straight win.
Kadienne Whitcomb and Brooke’lyn Robinson each splashed four triples and finished with 14 points apiece while Adrianna Hever had eight of her 10 points in the first quarter as Lyndon rolled Peoples 49-24.
Maya Auger had a game-high 18 points as Lake Region won its fourth straight, a 35-27 result over U-32.
Jordan Alley had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Kyra Nelson added 15 points and seven rebounds, Kolby Nelson scored 12 and Emma Dennis collected six assists as Blue Mountain trucked Fairfax 57-27.
Sabine Brueck had 11 points as North Country secured its fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games, 39-32 at Mt. Abraham.
St. J’s Abby Kantor raced to third place in a giant slalom at Cochran’s.
Alex Michael took third place in leading the North Country girls to a team win in snowboarding slopestyle at Jay Peak. Falcon Noah Crogan was third in the boys event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.