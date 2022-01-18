Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 18) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
Boys Hoops
St. J 42, BFA-St. Albans 38
Danville 72, Oxbow 35
Blue Mountain 68, Craftsbury 35
North Country 66, Middlebury 36
Littleton 75, Franklin 58
Colebrook 63, Lisbon 41
Profile 59, Moultonborough 28
Newfound at White Mountains, ppd. to Jan. 29
Girls Hoops
Littleton 58, Franklin 12
Colebrook 45, Lisbon 26
Profile 36, Moultonborough 32
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Jan. 29
Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Fritz Hauser delivered 18 points and Sam Begin scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter as St. Johnsbury rallied to earn 42-38 win over BFA-St. Albans.
Evan Dennis netted 16 points and Ethan Gilding added 10 as Blue Mountain rolled past Craftsbury 68-35.
Josh Robie canned six 3s and finished with 24 points, Alex Leslie added 14 and a pair of freshman — Jackson Clough (career-high 10 points) and Cayden Wakeham — played key minutes in Profile’s 59-28 rout of Moultonborough.
Kayden Hoskins stayed hot from deep, splashing seven 3s for a game-high 25 points, Mike Hampson added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Dre Akins collected seven steals in Littleton’s 75-58 victory over Franklin.
Kaiden Dowse had a team-high 17 points in Colebrook’s 63-41 win over Lisbon. Panther guard Dylan Colby had a game-high 23 points.
Ariana Lord (seven rebounds) and eighth-grader Haley Rossitto (five boards) each tallied 17 points in Colebrook’s 45-26 win over Lisbon.
Kaylee Manzella turned in a 12-point night as balanced Littleton cut down Franklin 58-12.
Dillon Brigham delivered a triple-double with 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Danville’s 72-35 win over Oxbow.
Cooper Brueck had 16 points in the first quarter en route to a game-high 28, Cayde Micknak had eight of his 16 points in the third quarter and Mitchell Provoncha provided a spark off the bench as undefeated North Country pummeled Middlebury 66-36.
——
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Boys Hockey
Woodstock at St. J, 6
Lyndon at U-32, 4:30
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at BCHS, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Danville at Williamstown, 7
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7
Richford at Hazen, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5
Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30
Wrestling
White Mountains at Newport, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Dussault property, 2:30 (classic)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.