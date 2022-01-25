Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 25) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnbury holds off visiting Rutland 34-27 in a Division I battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JAN. 25 Boys HoopsSt. J 56, Rice 36Gorham 52, Colebrook 40Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 9Girls HoopsDanville 45, Blue Mountain 37Harwood 69, Lyndon 60, OTLake Region 47, Oxbow 20Colchester 43, North Country 31Colebrook 37, Gorham 27Littleton 42, Lisbon 27Winooski at Hazen, 7WrestlingEssex at St. J, 6Alpine SkiingN.H. teams at Kanc, 2——TOP PERFORMERSFritz Hauser scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, Sam Begin added 13 and Colby Garey-Wright contained star Sharif Sharif in St. J’s 56-36 rout of Rice in a matchup of Division I unbeatens.Colleen Flinn (12) and Sadie Young combined for 23 points as Danville avenged an earlier loss to Blue Mountain, 45-37.Lauren McKee and Ella Horsch each had 10 points while Kaylee Manzella had seven points, eight steals and eight rebounds as Littleton topped Lisbon 42-27 for its sixth straight win.Emma McKeage had 11 points and five assists and Shyanna Fuller went for eight points and 11 rebounds in Colebrook’s 37-27 triumph over Gorham. ——WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26Boys HockeyLyndon at St. J, 6Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15Boys HoopsLyndon at Montpelier, 7Moultonborough at Woodsville, 6:30Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBDTwinfield at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Thetford, 7Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30Girls HoopsProfile at Lin-Wood, 5Moultonborough at Woodsville, 5WrestlingWhite Mountains at Plymouth, 6Women's HoopsLyndon at Castleton, 6Nordic SkiingWhite Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20 