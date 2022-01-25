Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 25) And Wednesday Schedule
St. Johnbury holds off visiting Rutland 34-27 in a Division I battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Boys Hoops

St. J 56, Rice 36

Gorham 52, Colebrook 40

Littleton at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 9

Girls Hoops

Danville 45, Blue Mountain 37

Harwood 69, Lyndon 60, OT

Lake Region 47, Oxbow 20

Colchester 43, North Country 31

Colebrook 37, Gorham 27

Littleton 42, Lisbon 27

Winooski at Hazen, 7

Wrestling

Essex at St. J, 6

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Kanc, 2

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Fritz Hauser scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, Sam Begin added 13 and Colby Garey-Wright contained star Sharif Sharif in St. J’s 56-36 rout of Rice in a matchup of Division I unbeatens.

Colleen Flinn (12) and Sadie Young combined for 23 points as Danville avenged an earlier loss to Blue Mountain, 45-37.

Lauren McKee and Ella Horsch each had 10 points while Kaylee Manzella had seven points, eight steals and eight rebounds as Littleton topped Lisbon 42-27 for its sixth straight win.

Emma McKeage had 11 points and five assists and Shyanna Fuller went for eight points and 11 rebounds in Colebrook’s 37-27 triumph over Gorham.

Lillian Fateaux led a balanced effort with nine points as Lake Region blew out Oxbow 47-20.

——

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at St. J, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Montpelier, 7

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 6:30

Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Twinfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Thetford, 7

Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30

White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Profile at Lin-Wood, 5

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 5

Wrestling

White Mountains at Plymouth, 6

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Castleton, 6

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20

