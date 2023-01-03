Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 3) And Wednesday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Boys Basketball
Danville 84, Stowe 39
Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain 33
Littleton 88, Pittsburg-Canaan 52
White Mountains 31, Berlin 25
Girls Basketball
St. J 58, Mt. Mansfield 49
Lake Region 42, Lyndon 39
Littleton 48, Pittsburg-Canaan 27
White Mountains 34, Berlin 28
Boys Hockey
Milton 3, Lyndon 1
Wrestling
St. J at CVU, 5:30
Nordic Skiing
Profile at Nordic Meisters Time Trial at Great Glen, TBA
Men’s Hoops
Plattsburgh State 90, Lyndon 57
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ainsley Savage tossed in 14 points and Jaylin Bennett added 11 as White Mountains snapped a three-game slide with a 34-28 home win over Berlin.
Sakoya Sweeney and Alyssa Butler each scored 10 points as Lake Region held off Lyndon 42-39 in a nip-and-tuck Division II thriller.
Addison Hadlock and Lauryn Corrigan each netted 13 points as Littleton continued its perfect start to the season with a 48-27 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Hayden Wilkins (16 points) and Cassidy Kittredge (14) each canned four three-pointers and Kaylee Weaver (11) went six-of-six from the foul line in the final minute of St. J’s 58-49 victory over Mount Mansfield.
Andrew Joncas pumped in 32 points in less than three quarters and Christian Young added 16 in Danville’s 84-39 rout of Stowe.
Kayden Hoskins turned in a 27-point, seven-rebound, five-assist performance, which included draining seven three-pointers, and Carmichael Lopez scored all 19 of his points in the first half of Littleton’s 88-52 runaway win against Pittsburg-Canaan.
